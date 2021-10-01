Indictment filed in 2020 shooting believed to be accidental

Oct. 1—An Austell man has been indicted in the death of Ka'Mani' Kirkland, an 18-year-old South Cobb High School student who was shot in May 2020.

Investigators believe Christopher Le'Mon Morris, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, accidentally shot Kirkland while handling a pistol "in a reckless manner."

Around 6:45 p.m. on May 27, 2020, according to Morris' warrant and indictment, Kirkland was driving in the area of Mesa Valley Way and the East-West Connector, near Wellstar Cobb Hospital. Morris displayed the loaded gun and fired it, hitting Kirkland in the back.

Kirkland died of her injuries, and Morris was arrested and held on a $25,000 bond.

A Cobb grand jury has now charged Morris with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. A previous charge on the arrest warrant, possessing a pistol as a minor, was not included in the indictment.