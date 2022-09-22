Indictment filed in 2021 I-30 chase

Sep. 22—A 32-year-old Dallas man was indicted last week in connection with a reported high-speed chase along Interstate 30 in Hunt County that ended with damage to multiple vehicles and injuries to at least one person.

Jonathan Aaron McDew was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury Friday on a charge of evading arrest. A date for an arraignment hearing was not immediately set with the 354th District Court.

McDew was taken into custody on Dec. 30, 2021, and was later released on $120,000 bond.

On the day of the arrest, Sheriff Terry Jones said the pursuit began at the 100-mile marker of eastbound Interstate 30 at about 3:25 p.m. The chase was initiated by a Hunt County Sheriff's narcotics interdiction unit and came to an end at the intersection of FM 1903 and the I-30 north service road.

"Several local agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, assisted in the pursuit," Jones said. "The suspect vehicle drove through several medians then continued westbound on I-30, hitting two other vehicles before eventually crashing."

McDew allegedly fled on foot from the crash and was caught immediately by law enforcement officers. No major injuries were reported.

"It is well understood that pursuits can be a dangerous situation for the public and officers," Jones said at the time. "In law enforcement, you cannot say you will not pursue a felon or a dangerous individual. These pursuits must fall under the guidelines and policies of the departments. Officers involved must use discretion for the safety of themselves and the public. The individuals that decide to flee officers will be filed on for every offense that occurs during the pursuit from the smallest misdemeanor to the highest felony."

The evading arrest charge is a third-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.