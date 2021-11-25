New indictment filed in Hunt County capital murder case

Nov. 24—Another indictment has been filed in a Hunt County capital murder case, which is currently scheduled for jury selection early next year.

Brooke Ashley Craig had previously been charged with capital murder involving the shooting death of a Greenville child. Craig, 30, also faces lesser included counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017 death of Kaden Green, 7.

Another indictment on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years of age was filed by the Hunt County grand jury, naming Craig, when the panel met Nov. 19. The charge was apparently issued sealed, pending its delivery to Craig, who remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond. Jail records indicate the new charge was presented to Craig Tuesday evening.

It was unknown as of Wednesday whether the new indictment was filed as a replacement for the original charge.

The indictment had not been made public as of Wednesday afternoon. The Hunt County District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached for comment concerning the case.

Trial had been scheduled to start in September 2020, but was reset as no jury trials being conducted at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial had been set for jury selection on May 14, until 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench rescheduled the trial for January 17, 2022. The case was still set for trial on that date as of Wednesday and no date for an arraignment on the most recent indictment was immediately scheduled with the court.

Craig was also involved in a chase between McKinney and Frisco, which resulted in her arrest and that of Cameron Castillo, Green's father.

Craig was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in March 2018 on the original capital murder charge. She has pleaded not guilty.

Each of the counts of the indictment alleges Craig used a firearm in the commission of either intentionally or recklessly shooting Green.

Greenville Police Department officers responded on Dec. 28, 2017 to the 4200 block of Pickett in reference to a disturbance. While checking a residence and the surrounding area, the department received a call from the Hunt Regional Medical Center emergency room that a person brought in a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators responded to both the emergency room and to Pickett Street.

Investigators believe Castillo came to the Pickett Street residence and engaged in possibly a second disturbance between him and Craig. Castillo was reported to have exited the residence, entered his own vehicle, backed out of the driveway and headed east on Pickett.

Craig reportedly exited the residence and fired into Castillo's vehicle, which is when Green suffered a gunshot wound. There were two other children in the vehicle who were unhurt. The vehicle came to a stop. Craig approached the vehicle, as did a witness. The witness took the child to the emergency room in another vehicle.

Green succumbed to the gunshot at the emergency room.

Officers determined Craig's location and notified the McKinney Police Department to search for and locate Craig.

McKinney Police Department officers located Craig's vehicle and initiated a stop. Craig fled, driving west into Frisco and through several residential areas, until turning down a dead end street. The vehicle then attempted to back up but struck the front of one of the McKinney Police Department's squad cars, causing minor damage. Both Craig and Castillo were taken into custody without further incident.