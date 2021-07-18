Indictment filed in reported arson fire

Jul. 18—A Dallas man is facing up to life in prison if convicted of an alleged arson fire in Hunt County.

Eduardo Cruz-Tover was taken into custody June 29 by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. He remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $150,000 bond on a charge of arson intending damage to habitat/place of worship.

The charge was in relation to a sealed indictment issued by the Hunt County grand jury in October 2020, for consideration by the 354th District Court.

The indictment was made public Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that on or about July 1, 2020, Cruz-Tover, 33, started a fire, "regardless of whether the fire continues after ignition," with the fire started with the "intent to damage and destroy a habitation" in which a female was residing.

The extent of the damage, if any, from the fire was not specified in the indictment and it was not known whether the victim was injured in the fire.

The indictment was filed as a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

A hearing for an arraignment on the indictment was not immediately scheduled.

It was not immediately known whether Cruz-Tovar has an attorney, or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the 354th District Court.