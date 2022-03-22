Indictment: Former Roscoe city manager used public funds for The Lumberyard venue

ROSCOE — Former city manager Cody Thompson has been indicted on two charges for allegedly forging checks and using public funds to pay for bills at his live music venue The Lumberyard.

A Nolan County grand jury last month indicted Thompson on one charge each of forgery of a financial instrument and abuse of official capacity. Each charge is a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Thompson is accused of forging signatures on 17 checks for the Roscoe Economic Development Corporation. The checks total between $30,000 and $150,000.

The abuse of official capacity charge is based on accusations that Thompson used city of Roscoe funds to pay for band performances and hotel lodging and for improvements, supplies and services at The Lumberyard, the documents state.

Thompson was arrested in October following a Nolan County Sheriff's Office investigation. He had resigned his city post a week before his arrest, according to the Sweetwater Reporter.

Thompson is out on bonds totaling $32,500, according to Nolan County Jail officials.

Thompson held the city manager post since November 2008, according to Reporter-News archives. He converted the shuttered lumberyard into an outdoor entertainment venue that opened in October 2010.

The outdoor stage and dance floor, which could accommodate up to 2,500 people, hosted both up-and-coming bands and Country music legends, such as Crystal Gayle, Merle Haggard, Ray Price, Restless Heart and Charley Pride. Fans drove from Lubbock, Abilene and farther for shows.

Ironically, in a Reporter-News feature story about the venue Oct. 10, 2017, Thompson said: "The people and the city have been very supportive. Everyone has taken ownership in this."

The bar and music venue was destroyed in an early-morning fire July 16.

The Lumberyard music venue in Roscoe, Texas was destroyed in an early-morning fire Friday, July 16, 2021.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Indictment: Roscoe city money used for The Lumberyard expenses