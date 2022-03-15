Indictment: Harlingen woman who went missing was shot

Mar. 15—A Cameron County indictment reveals that a Harlingen woman who went missing and was later found dead had been shot by the man accused of killing her.

Isaac Vasquez, 21, of San Benito, was indicted on March 9 for causing the death of Christy Martinez on Nov. 24, 2021.

The indictment states Vasquez "did then and there intentionally or knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely, Christy Martinez, by shooting the said Christy Martinez with a firearm."

Vasquez has also been indicted on a charge of tampering/fabrication physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse of Christy Martinez "with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense."

Harlingen police, Texas Rangers and the U. S. Marshall's on Dec. 4, 2021, following up on leads, recovered the body of Martinez, 24, off of Jimenez Road in rural Cameron County.

Her family reported her missing on Nov. 24.

Vasquez remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on a $1.1 million bond.