Indictment issued in reported assault on Hunt County jail officer

Nov. 19—A local man man has been indicted for allegedly attacking two employees of the Hunt County Detention Center, seriously injuring one of them, during an incident at the jail in August.

The Hunt County grand jury Friday issued the indictment for aggravated assault against a public servant for Branden Laray Galloway, 42, of Greenville.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement concerning the alleged assault, indicating that a medical officer at the Hunt County Jail was injured on the morning of Aug.19, 2021, while performing her routine duties.

Galloway, an inmate at the time, struck the officer, knocking her to the ground, leaving her unconscious.

The sheriff's office reported indicated Galloway continued the assault while the officer remained on the ground unconscious.

In the process of restraining Galloway, another officer was injured. That officer was treated and released the same day at a local hospital.

The charge of aggravated assault against a public servant is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.