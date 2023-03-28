Indictment list

Editor's Note: On March 22, 2023, Judge Brent Robinson of Richland County Common Pleas Court agreed to seal the record of conviction of Stephanie Bogolis.

The following people were indicted in November or December:

• Jonathan Andrews, 38, possession of cocaine.

• Justin Boswell, 36, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Paige Coleman, 27, attempted tampering with evidence.

• Gary Crain II, 29, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ernest Ecklin, 46, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Colter Gerhart, 28, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

• Kyle Haines, 25, possession of drugs.

• Mohamed Islow, 28, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jessica Johnson, 45, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Gary Jones, 54, possession of cocaine.

• Gerald Lawhorn, 26, possession of cocaine.

• Joeron McDonald, 30, receiving stolen property.

• Iva Reedy, 27, possession of heroin.

• Jeffrey Reedy, 41, receiving stolen property, forgery.

• Joanne Riddle, 67, possession of drugs.

• Edwina Smith, 46, possession of cocaine.

• Carol Ward, 37, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Austin Allen, 22, trafficking in fentanyl, drugs and heroin; possession of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

• Joshua Bellomy, 26, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Caitlin Blackburn, 20, burglary and 13 counts of grand theft.

• Stephanie Bogolis, 26, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Preston Brooks, 32, tampering with evidence.

• Myron Brown, 52, possession of cocaine.

• Jeremiah Craft, 43, theft from a person in a protected class.

• Brianna Daniels, 28, possession of cocaine.

• Heather Davis, 43, theft from a person in a protected class.

• Felicity Gonzalez, 19, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Shawna Jackson, 34, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Chandra Lachendro, 38, possession of fentanyl and heroin.

• Harry LaFountaine, 39, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Devin Lamere, 21, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jerica Leigh, 20, possession of cocaine.

• David Leonardo, 31, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Channing Marshall, 55, aggravated possession of and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse.

• Gregory McDonald, 63, possession of cocaine.

• Leighanna Mitchel, 20, burglary and grand theft.

• Jasmine Moorehouse, 28, possession of heroin.

• Richard Wray, 30, two counts of possession of drugs.

• Rachael Pettit, 39, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tylena Puckett, 40, three counts of possession of heroin, three counts of possession of fentanyl, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs.

• Ashley Risser, 30, possession of heroin.

• Joshua Sauder, 39, possession of cocaine.

• Marleena Starr, 22, possession of cocaine.

• Cierra Vermaaten, 31, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

• Kevin Weirich, 38, possession of heroin.

• Antoine Williams, 31, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specification, failure to comply with police officer, obstructing official business.

• Cody Workman, 28, burglary and theft from a person in a protected class.

• Ira Vanderkooi, 36, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brittany Sturgill, 27, possession of cocaine.

• Barbara Garnes, 51, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Larry Brown, 33, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

• Tony Dillon, 39, aggravated trafficking of drugs.

• Mano James, 35, aggravated trafficking of drugs, two counts of trafficking of cocaine.

• Michael Doyon, 27, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Weston Cordle, 47, aggravated trafficking of drugs, trafficking of heroin.

• Leo Huffman, 29, aggravated trafficking of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Charity Griffith, 29, possession of cocaine.

• Michael Dowdell, 40, aggravated trafficking of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, trafficking heroin, possession of heroin and cocaine.

• Edward Garnes, 67, aggravated trafficking of drugs.

• Mark Holmes, 29, trafficking in a counterfeit substance.

• Richard Setser, 53, trafficking heroin, trafficking a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, endangering children.

• Richard Beck, 54, possession of heroin.

• Antonio Hobbs, 30, two counts of trafficking of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking of cocaine.

• Christopher Hampton, 45, two counts of trafficking of heroin, trafficking of cocaine, trafficking of fentanyl-related compound.

• Misty Cherry, 39, trafficking of cocaine.

• Jeremiah Young, 35, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle with forfeiture specification, OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control, carrying a concealed weapon with forfeiture specification.

• Derrick Hotzler, 35, grand theft, theft, escape.

• Nicole Meyers, 52, escape.

• Karshawn Battle, 19, assault.

• Joshua Henning, 30, three counts of domestic violence.

• Jamal Witcher, 30, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

• Ryan Johnson, 33, felonious assault, criminal damaging.

• Barry Wilson, 38, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

• Hunter Duffey, 21, felonious assault and assault.

• Jason Johnson, 37, two counts of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance.

• Devontre Brent, 26, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

• Andre Bigsby, 47, two counts of rape with two repeat violent offender specifications, kidnapping with repeat violent offender specification and sexual motivation specification and abduction.

• Jolisha McDonald, 28, fraud, theft, breaking and entering.

• Kenneth Crockford, 40, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

• Xavier Sutton, 26, domestic violence, felonious assault.

• Dante Rembert, 33, possession of cocaine.

• Jeffery Davis, 31, possession of cocaine.

• Wesley Hershberger, 26, forgery and theft.

• Dorian Voltaire, 33, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jennifer Smith, 27, theft of dangerous drug.

• Derek Dean, 35, nonsupport of dependents.

• James Hoskins, 38, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

• Chad Colburn, 48, obstruction of official business, attempted vehicular assault.

• Donald Kareff, 55, two counts of having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.

• William Tolle, 44, escape.

• Chad Hasskew, 45, felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence, disrupting public service.

• Luke Porter, 34, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of felonious assault, two counts of abduction, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

• Jordan Strong, 31, two counts of identity fraud, receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery.

• Dexter Brown, 30, possession of cocaine, OVI.

• Shane Lyberger, 39, failure of sexually oriented offender to notify change of address.

• Michael Sandy, having weapons while under disability, six counts of receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

• Michael Adkins, 46, failure of a sexually oriented offender to notify change of address.

• Richard Rogers, 38, trafficking of cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking of controlled substance, two counts of having weapons while under disability, possession of controlled substance, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Conan Payne, 36, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jari Tiller, 30, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking of marijuana.

• Crystal Stewart, 36, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Rex Litteral, 42, receiving stolen property.

• Chad Hale, 28, failure of sexually oriented offender to notify of change of address.

• Tom Styer, 51, possession of a controlled substance.

• Devonte Howard, 23, breaking and entering, grand theft, possession of criminal tools, vandalism.

• Orlando Rodriquez, 37, escape, failure of sexually oriented offender to notify of change of address.

• Brittany Frazier, 31, illegal conveyance, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs.

• Cory Miller, 27, possession of drugs.

• Bradley Johnson, 55, two counts of felonious assault.

• Lamar Howell, 30, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

• Allen Starkey, 19, harassment with bodily substance, possession of heroin, falsification.

• Billy Webb, 52, felonious assault, domestic violence.

• Dalton Allen, 18, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

• Khiren Willis, 18, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Shawn Smith, 32, two counts of theft, misuse of credit card.

• Rocky Tracy, 21, mishandling of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises.

• Tyrell Edmiston, 23, two counts of burglary, disrupting public service, trespassing in a habitat when a person is present or likely to be present, possession of cocaine.

• Amber Lister, 39, possession of drugs.

• Anthony Stevens, 28, possession of heroin, two counts of fentanyl-related compound.

• Roger Cassity, 52, felonious assault.

• Deonte Jessup, 30, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture specification.

• Stephanie Horsley, 29, aggravated possession of drugs.

• Christopher Neal, 37, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

• Melissa West, 22, three counts of forgery, three counts of receiving stolen property.

Mansfield News Journal: Indictment list