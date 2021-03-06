Indictment made in shooting at Marietta's El Ranchero

Chart Riggall, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
Mar. 6—A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a man for allegedly shooting a woman inside a Marietta restaurant last year.

Police say on the afternoon of Dec. 6, 2020, Jose Lemus-Maldonado, 50, shot and killed Janice Ross, 43, inside of the El Ranchero restaurant at 562 Cobb Parkway South. Ross died in the restaurant from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Lemus-Maldonado told police at the time had been in a long-term relationship with her.

Now, the grand jury has charged Lemus-Maldonado with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a copy of the indictment. He has been held without bond at the Cobb County detention center since the incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting, authorities were engaged in a brief manhunt of the suspect, causing lockdowns on the campuses of Kennesaw State University and Life University. Lemus-Maldonado was eventually caught in thick brush on the KSU campus by K-9 Jacquo of the Marietta Police Department.

