Indictment of man accused of killing metro Atlanta woman ‘bittersweet’, parents say

A feeling of relief for the parents of Tori Lang.

More than one year after the 18-year-old was found murdered in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County, the man accused of killing her has been formally indicted.

“I was overwhelmed. I was excited,” said Tori’s mother, Teresa Lang, of the indictment. “I was happy.”

Channel 2 Action News confirmed the indictment this week against 21-year-old Austin Ford.

It comes several months after he was first charged in the case and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

But the family says the indictment does not answer their biggest question -- why Ford would allegedly kill their daughter.

“We’re still asking. We’re still asking. Hopefully they’ve been able to get some information out of him,” said Tori’s father, Torrey Lang.

In our exclusive interview, Tori’s parents told me their daughter and Ford were long-time friends.

The indictment came on the eve of what would have been Tori’s 20th birthday on Friday.

“It’s bittersweet, you know,” said Teresa. “Bittersweet feeling. It’s still hurtful. I take deep, deep breaths, but I can’t breathe sometimes. It’s just very painful.”

Lang’s parents told us they’re now prepared to sit through Ford’s arraignment and likely trial next year.

“Trying to stay strong,” said her father, Torrey. “It’s a challenge. When you wake up from time to time, I know I do, hoping it was all a big nightmare. Trying to cope with it the best we can.”

