Indictment: Man shot victim during Xbox sale in Dayton

Jan. 3—A 21-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of shooting a man selling an Xbox and then taking the gaming console.

Aric Dion Roebuck Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification.

A man was trying to sell the Xbox around 6:20 p.m. Dec. 23 when Roebuck robbed him at gunpoint, an affidavit read.

"During the robbery, Roebuck fired rounds at [the victim] striking him in the body," court records read. "[The victim] being a valid CCW carrier returned fire striking Roebuck."

Roebuck reportedly fled with the Xbox. Both men were found on Eleanor Avenue in Dayton.

A man who lived near the corner of Eleanor and Jerome avenues called 911 after he and his wife found a man with a gunshot wound on their porch.

The caller said a man walked to the porch and started calling for help, according to 911 records.

"My wife said he's on our porch," he said. "They got shot at the corner but he walked over here. She said he got out of a car and we just heard seven shots. And then we heard out there hollering, 'Someone please help, help, help.'"

Roebuck and the other man were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Roebuck was booked on Christmas Eve into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held.