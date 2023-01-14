Indictment names ex-deputy, bondsman in prostitution allegations

A former Wichita County deputy is accused of coercing a jail inmate to trade sex with him and a local bondsman for bail, according to allegations in court documents.

A grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment against ex-deputy Brett Alan Brasher this month, including three new counts related to prostitution that name the bail bondsman, according to allegations in court documents.

The now 20-year-old victim in the newly indicted charges told an investigator she agreed to Brasher's proposition to have sex with him and Maxie Green because she couldn't afford bail, according to allegations in court documents.

Brasher, 51, didn't follow through on the deal since he was suspended Oct. 31, 2021, because of an investigation into offenses allegedly caught on jail video, and he never returned to the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to allegations in court documents.

Brasher is accused of not only offering to post the woman's bond in exchange for sex but also threatening to withhold bail if she didn't, according to allegations in court documents.

He has been charged with one count each of compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and soliciting prostitution in connection with an Oct. 29, 2021, incident involving the woman, court documents show.

Compelling prostitution is punishable by up to life in prison, promoting prostitution by up to 10 years in prison and soliciting prostitution by up to two years in a state jail facility.

In addition, Brasher was reindicted on 10 other counts for allegations that he preyed on women being held in the jail, using the power of the deputy's badge he no longer holds, according to court documents. Five women are named in the 13 counts of the indictment.

The bondsman is also entangled with the law separately in multiple cases. But a search of online court and jail records Saturday morning did not turn up charges against him related to the sex-for-bail scheme.

Brasher was booked into jail again Wednesday and was free Thursday after posting bond, according to online jail records. His total bonds are $460,000 for the eight misdemeanors and five felonies in the indictment.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

During the time period of his alleged activities, Brasher was assigned to the patrol division, but he worked overtime in the Law Enforcement Center.

Allegations in an affidavit for a Sept. 15, 2022, arrest warrant for Brasher detail the scheme involving the now 20-year-old woman.

The woman told an investigator she felt uncomfortable around Brasher because he talked to her a lot through the pipe chase at the jail, according to allegations in court documents. The conversations were "intimate" because of how close they had to be to the cell wall to speak.

She told the investigator she didn't want to be involved because she was eligible for parole in December 2022, and the bail bondsman would let her parole out to his sober-living facility, according to allegations.

The woman told the investigator she was embarrassed to admit it, but she did agree to Brasher's proposal for sex because she wanted to get out of jail but didn't have the means for bail, according to allegations for court documents.

She was held in the Law Enforcement Center beginning Oct. 7, 2021, on a misdemeanor assault charge and two felony charges for drug possession with bonds of $3,300 and one hold without a bond, court documents show. The woman was released on bail Nov. 12, 2021.

She was sentenced to 10 days time served for the assault and three years in prison for one drug charge. The other was dismissed. The woman was released on parole Dec. 30, 2022, after serving about three months.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Indictment names ex-deputy, bondsman in sex for bail allegations