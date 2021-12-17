Indictment names five more antitrust defendants in Pratt case

Dec. 17—A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment against a former Pratt & Whitney manager and five executives or former executives of four of Pratt's engineering subcontractors, alleging they conspired to limit competition in the hiring of engineers and other skilled workers to hold down pay and benefits.

The former Pratt manager is Mahesh Patel of Glastonbury, who was arrested last week through a "criminal complaint," a preliminary procedure for filing federal criminal charges that is usually followed by a grand jury indictment.

Most of the other defendants were named as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by private lawyers this week. They were first publicly identified as defendants in the criminal antitrust case when the indictment was unsealed Thursday.

INDICTED

WHO: A former Pratt & Whitney manager and five executives or former executives of four engineering subcontractors that did work for Pratt.

CHARGE: Conspiracy to restrain trade in violation of federal antitrust law.

ALLEGED GOAL: Hold down the compensation of engineers and other skilled employees.

Like the criminal complaint made public last week, the indictment refers to the companies involved only by letters. But they are clearly identifiable by comparing the indictment to the civil lawsuit, which names the companies as defendants.

The newly identified defendants in the criminal case are:

—Robert Harvey, who has been described as a resident of Farmington and of South Carolina who has held several positions at QuEST Global Services of East Hartford, including senior vice president, president-strategic accounts, and president-global business head.

—Harpreet Wasan of Glastonbury, who was a QuEST vice president and strategic client partner working mainly in East Hartford and Tokyo.

—Steven Houghtaling, a Connecticut resident who worked for Belcan Engineering Group, an Ohio company with offices in Windsor and East Hartford, as a general manager, vice president, and senior vice president during the years at issue.

—Tom Edwards of New Fairfield, who was president for North American operations of a subsidiary of an Indian company that was known first as Infotech Enterprises and later as Cyient.

—Gary Prus of Jupiter, Florida, who was chief operating officer/executive vice president and part owner of Parametric Solutions, a Jupiter-based company.

All are charged with conspiring to restrain trade, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million or more, depending on the conspiracy's economic impact.

The factual allegations in the indictment also refer to a fifth company, identifiable from the civil lawsuit as Agilis Engineering of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. No Agilis official is named as a defendant in the indictment, although the company's founder and part owner, Frank O'Neill of Jupiter, is a defendant in the civil lawsuit.

"This indictment is the first in an ongoing investigation into labor market allocation in the aerospace engineering services industry," the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Patel was released on $100,000 bond after his arrest last week. Bond for the other defendants was to be set at their arraignments, to be held in federal courts in various parts of the country this week. The bond amounts weren't immediately available Thursday, nor were the names of lawyers for the defendants other than Patel.

Patel's lawyer, Brian E. Spears, declined to comment after release of the criminal complaint against him last week.

Many of the factual allegations in the indictment are similar to those in the criminal complaint and the civil lawsuit made public Wednesday.

The indictment quotes a number of statements made by the defendants in emails and other communications. After learning around February 2017 that Belcan had made an offer to a QuEST engineer, the indictment alleges, Hasan wrote in an email that Belcan "is not allowed to poach any of our employees and I will plan to block this immediately.

"I will send this to Mahesh today," Wasan added, referring to Patel, who is described in the criminal complaint as "a leader and primary enforcer" of the agreement among Pratt and its engineering subcontractors not to hire each other's employees.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.