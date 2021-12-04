Indictment raises new allegations in 2017 shooting death

Dec. 4—A new indictment filed in a Hunt County capital murder case changes the allegations regarding the incident that resulted in the death of a local child four years ago.

A hearing is scheduled in state district court this week concerning the case against Brooke Ashley Craig.

Craig, 30, had previously been charged with capital murder and also faced lesser counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017 death of Kaden Green, 7.

A second indictment on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years of age was filed Nov. 19 by the Hunt County grand jury.

The charge, which was recently unsealed, eliminates the manslaughter count. Instead the new indictment includes capital murder as Count 1, alleging Craig "intentionally and knowingly" caused the death of Kaden Green by shooting him with a firearm. The new indictment is virtually identical to the wording alleging capital murder from the original indictment.

Count 2 of the new indictment alleges the shooting was "in the course of and in furtherance of, or in the immediate flight from, the commission or attempted commission of a felony, to-wit: Deadly Conduct."

The deadly conduct indicated in the indictment alleged Craig was involved in "knowingly discharging a firearm at or in the direction of a vehicle" and that she "was reckless as to whether the vehicle was occupied."

Assistant Hunt County District Attorney Jeff Kovach has said the charge was intended to replace the previous indictment and "gives the jury the opportunity of returning a finding of felony murder."

Craig's defense attorney, Katherine Ferguson, declined comment when contacted Friday.

The murder count in the original indictment also alleged Craig was shooting a firearm with the intent to cause the death of Cameron Castillo. Castillo is not named in Craig's new indictment but still has two felony charges pending in connection with events which occurred the same day as Green's death.

Story continues

Castillo was indicted in March 2018 on one count each of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with the intent impair and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty. He does not yet have a trial date set on the charges.

A review hearing on both of Craig's indictments is scheduled Monday morning in the 196th District Court.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled in the court for Feb. 7, 2022.

If convicted of capital murder, Craig would face either death by lethal injection or life in prison without parole. If convicted of murder, a first-degree felony, Craig would face a sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Craig remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $1.3 million bond.