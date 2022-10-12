Indictment returned against man accused of recording juvenile in bathroom stall

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A Lubbock County grand jury this week indicted a 39-year-old man in connection with a police investigation into a report of someone secretly recording a juvenile in the bathroom stall of a central Lubbock gym.

Eleazar Singleterry is charged with a count of invasive visual recording from a bathroom or dressing room. The offense is a state jail felony, which carries a punishment of six months to two years in a state jail facility.

His arrest stems from a Lubbock police investigation into an Aug. 29 report accusing him of secretly filming a teenager at a private gym's bathroom.

A police report states the manager of Planet Fitness called police after a juvenile patron told him he caught someone filming him in a bathroom stall. The report did not disclose the juvenile's age.

The juvenile reportedly told the gym manager that while he was in the locked bathroom stall, he caught an "Android-type" phone, above him with the camera aimed at him. The child noticed a pair of feet on its tiptoes under the stall next to him, the report states.

The juvenile, who was visibly upset, told the manager he suspected that Singleterry was spying on him, the report states.

The manger told police he approached Singleterry, who was visibly shaking. The manager said Singleterry appeared to have trouble speaking and unprompted began referring to the juvenile and offered to let the manager see his phone, the report states.

The manager told police Singleterry immediately left the gym.

A warrant for Singletery's arrest was issued and he was booked Sept. 23 into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Jail records show he is no longer being held at the jail.

