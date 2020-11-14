New indictment in Tim Norman’s murder-for-hire plot

Norman contacted a life insurance company eight days after his nephew’s death

According to the Riverfront Times, a fourth person has been indicted in the murder-for-hire case against Timothy Norman of the Sweetie Pie’s restaurant in St. Louis.

In August, Norman was arrested and given federal charges for his involvement in the 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery. Norman allegedly wanted to obtain a $450,000 life insurance policy payout.

New developments reveal that a man named Travell Hill, 29, was part of Norman’s plot and was charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

According to court records, phone records revealed that Hill and an exotic dancer named Terica Ellis from Tennessee, were integral parts of the plot.

Using temporary cell phones, Ellis reportedly contacted Norman and Hill on March 14, 2016 to alert them of Montgomery’s location, according to authorities. Her phone’s GPS data showed that Ellis was near Natural Bridge where Montgomery was shot.

Riverfront Times reported that Hill was recorded speaking to someone in jail on March 16, the day Norman arranged a $5,000 cash payment to him. Hill and the unidentified incarcerated person spoke about the money and Montgomery’s death. Ellis allegedly deposited more than $9,000 in various bank accounts.

In August, record producer Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam, who produced rapper Nelly’s 2002 “Nellyville” was indicted for his connection in the murder-for-hire plot. Yaghnam worked with Norman to fraudulently obtain the life insurance policy on Montgomery.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Yaghman made false claims on the insurance documents and acted as Norman’s insurance agent.

WLBT reported that Norman contacted the life insurance company on March 21, 2016, eight days after Montgomery’s death, to collect the insurance policy payout.

Norman and Montgomery were featured in OWN’s Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s reality series that followed the restaurant chain created by Norman’s mother, former Ike & Tina Turner singer Robbie Montgomery.

In 2016, she sued her son for copyright infringement after he opened more restaurants without her consent outside of its home base of St. Louis.

