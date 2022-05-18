Indictment: trucker who killed trooper had marijuana in his system

May 18—The truck driver accused of slamming into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and killing a trooper on Interstate 95 last fall had marijuana in his system, according to indictments issued this month.

According to the indictments, the driver — Jay Paul Medeiros, 43, of Ashford, Conn. — was also storing marijuana in the cab of his rig and had ingested marijuana at most three days before the Oct. 28 accident.

The accident killed Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, a trooper of 19 years who had recently been promoted to assistant troop commander. He was married and the father of two boys.

The indictment, handed up by a Rockingham County grand jury this month, is the first time the driver of the vehicle has been identified. Other than an address and date of birth, the indictment says little else about Medeiros.

Tyler Dumont, a spokesman for the state Department of Safety, which includes the Division of Motor Vehicles, said there is no public information available about Medeiros' commercial driver license or any action taken against the license following the accident. New Hampshire participates in a consortium that allows states to share information about commercial driver licenses, a system strengthened following the 2019 death of the Randolph Seven by a Massachusetts trucker.

New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan A. Noyes released a statement Tuesday praising the Maine State Police, who investigated the accident, and the office of Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway, who is prosecuting the case.

"Staff Sgt. Sherrill is missed each and every day by his family, friends and State Police colleagues," the statement reads.

A commemoration of his life drew thousands to the SNHU arena in Manchester.

Sherrill, who lived in Barrington, was sitting in his cruiser when the northbound tractor-trailer struck his car. He was working an overnight traffic detail when the crash took place, just north of Exit 3, about 14 miles into the state.

According to the indictments, Medeiros passed at least two advanced warning devices and multiple warning/emergency lights and a yellow direction arrow.

He didn't move over or reduce his speed until his rig was about 11 feet from the parked cruiser.

Decided in secret by a grand jury, indictments are formal charges and indicate that the grand jurors believe that prosecutors have gathered enough evidence to bring charges. Medeiros still has the right to go to trial and contest the charges.

He is charged with negligent homicide and felony reckless conduct.

Conway said the next step will be Medeiros' arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court. A date has yet to be scheduled. He is not currently in custody.

"It goes without saying, that the Rockingham County Attorney's Office takes these charges very seriously," Conway wrote in an email. She said she cannot comment on the specifics of the case; doing so would compromise the integrity of the criminal justice process.

"Generally speaking, whenever a person loses his/her life as a result of another person's criminal negligence, the community as well the family and friends of the deceased victim suffers," she wrote. She said her office is committed to prosecuting traffic-related deaths to the fullest extent of the law.