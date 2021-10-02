Indictment unsealed in fatal Christmas 2019 crash on Central Avenue

Oct. 2—ALBANY — A Schenectady man has been indicted in a fatal car accident that occurred in Colonie on Christmas Day in 2019.

Veeshram Ramdeo, 19, of Schenectady, was arraigned in Albany County Court before Judge Roger McDonough on Friday on charges previously returned in a sealed indictment by a grand jury, according to Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares.

Ramdeo has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault, all felonies.

The indictment unsealed on Friday alleges that Ramdeo was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed while impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into a utility pole in the area of 2141 Central Ave. in Colonie around 7 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019

Lakhraj Premnauth, 24, of Schenectady, was killed in the crash. Two additional passengers of the vehicle were seriously injured.

The vehicle, a 2001 Audi S4, was heading east on Central Avenue when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck the utility pole. Police said the vehicle was split in half following the impact and three of the four occupants were ejected from the car.

Premnauth died at the scene after being ejected from the car. The other vehicle occupants, including Ramdeo, were transported to Albany Medical Center with critical injuries.

Ramdeo entered a plea of not guilty to the charges against him on Friday and was released under the supervision of the Department of Probation. He is scheduled to reappear in Albany County Court on Nov. 1.

Albany County Vehicular Crimes Bureau Chief Mary Tanner-Richter is handling the prosecution of the case.

Reach Ashley Onyon at aonyon@dailygazette.net or @AshleyOnyon on Twitter.