Indictment: Woman who lived with dead fiance for months killed him with a lamp

Jul. 30—A Gainesville woman accused of living with the dead body of her 82-year-old fiance killed him by assaulting him with a lamp, according to the indictment.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 46, was charged Tuesday, July 26, with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age and older, exploitation of an elder person, concealing death of another and financial transaction card theft.

The indictment alleges Wood killed fiance Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., 82, of Gainesville, sometime during the first week of April after causing traumatic injuries to his neck.

Kramer's stepdaughter contacted law enforcement June 7, saying she was worried about his well being after not hearing from him in several months.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies went to Kramer's home on Candler Road and found his body.

Wood "had been living in the residence with the body" since early April, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Wood was also accused of taking Kramer's Bank of America debit card and Visa.

Defense attorney Rob McNeill did not return a call for comment Friday, July 29.