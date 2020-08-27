Indictments against R. Kelly associates for witness intimidation, bribing increases need for anonymous jury: feds

Charges filed against associates of R. Kelly for tampering with witnesses and victims in the disgraced R&B star’s racketeering case makes the need for an anonymous jury even more important, the feds said Wednesday.

The indictments against Richard Arline Jr., 31, Michael Williams, 37, and Donnell Russell, 45, filed earlier this month in Brooklyn and Manhattan Federal Courts buttressed federal prosecutors’ argument that jurors in the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s upcoming trial should be anonymous and partially sequestered to avoid being influenced.

“The defendant and/or his associates have a history of interfering with the judicial process and have access to means to influence, interfere with, or harm jurors, which heavily weighs in further support of an anonymous and partially-sequestered jury,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes in court papers Wednesday.

Arline Jr. — a longtime friend of Kelly — attempted to bribe a witness with $200,000 not to testify against Kelly, according to the feds.