Indictments charge men in home invasion, concealing a death

Jul. 29—Two men accused of a home invasion and two others accused separately of illegally disposing of a dead body were indicted this week by a Glynn County Grand Jury.

Laronse Adriese Chambliss, 20, and Earnest James Grant, 21, were indicted each on one count of home invasion and one count of armed robbery for allegedly forcing their way into a home in the 100 block of Kentshire Avenue in Beverly Shores on July 28, 2022, and using a handgun to rob the people who were living there.

A county police report from the incident said a man who lived at the home was sitting outside when Chambliss and Grant allegedly approached them in ski masks with guns drawn and ambushed him, then forced their way into the home holding the man at gunpoint.

The men demanded money from the residents of the house and were furious at one point during the incident when a resident handed them a bag of loose change, the report said.

Chambliss and Grant were arrested for the crimes when they were in the Glynn County Detention Center charged with a Jan. 18 burglary in the 3300 block of Johnston Street in which they are accused of stealing a Sony PS5, Sony PSP games and a .38 caliber revolver.

County police said in April that detectives were able to connect the men to the home invasion during their burglary investigation.

In a separate case, Alexander Michael Heimann, 30, and Donald Jerome Lawrence, 36, were indicted for allegedly concealing the death of 51-year-old Michael Dittman.

Heimann was also indicted on a count of drug trafficking and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

The men allegedly concealed the death of Dittman on May 1 by moving Dittman's body in a vehicle to a location on Bishop Lane in an unincorporated area of Glynn County.

On the day of their arrests for concealing the death, Heimann also allegedly had with him four grams of heroin and alprazolam, a prescription sedative commonly referred to as the brand name Xanax.

A police report of the arrest saidLawrence shared a house with Dittman in the Oak Forest subdivision on St. Simons Island at the time of his death.