Indictments charge men with rape, aggravated assault, gang violence

Jun. 19—A man accused of invading a Brunswick apartment and raping a minor girl in March was indicted last week in Glynn County Superior Court.

Also indicted in separate matters were five men accused in shooting, armed robbery and gang incidents.

Troy Rogers III was indicted on one count of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of child molestation and one count of burglary in the first degree.

Rogers is alleged to have forced his way into an apartment on Albany Street in Brunswick and using a baseball bat to force himself on a teen girl under the age of 15.

Rogers was also indicted on unrelated charges in April while in Glynn County Detention Center for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police officers on multiple occasions.

In a separate case, Roderick Da'nel West was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault for allegedly firing multiple shots on April 23 into a vehicle in which two women were sitting at 213 Poplar Street in Glynn County.

The women fled the scene and eventually pulled over at an auto-parts store on Community Road to call 911.

Two counts of aggravated assault are because of the shooting, the indictments said. The other two counts are related to West allegedly driving his vehicle into the car the women occupied.

Verdez Kishun Pinkston and Jerome Hall were indicted in another case for allegedly using a gun on March 10 to rob a man and pistol-whip him.

Pinkston and Hall are charged in the indictment with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Pinkston was also indicted in March for his alleged role in an April 5, 2022, incident in which he is accused of running from Glynn County police after a shooting in the Arco neighborhood and not seeking immediate care for a female juvenile who was in the car with him after she had been shot.

The Grand Jury also indicted Michael Deron Farrow on two counts of violating the state gang laws, five counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Farrow is accused of shooting into a house occupied by five women in Glynn County and doing so to further the interests of and maintain his status in the 2LUV subset of the criminal street gang Growth and Development, the indictment said.