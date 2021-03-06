All indictments from February 2021 Monongalia County grand jury

William Dean, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·6 min read

Mar. 6—Corney, Michael J., first-degree murder.

Shinkovich, Danny, embezzlement, falsifying accounts.

Baker, Antoine, first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, battery.

McKinney, Amber Nicholle, first-degree arson, felony destruction of property.

Hamilton, Britten Earl, domestic battery third or subsequent offense.

Holcomb, Amanda Dawn, two counts access device fraud.

Kittle, Mark A., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense.

McAtee, Patrick Russell, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Anderson, Rebecca, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Johnson, Alexander N., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Mcie, Ethan, embezzlement.

Todd, Gary R., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense.

Deavers, Charles S., forgery, uttering, possessing /receiving stolen vehicle.

Garland, Donald Matthew, possessing /receiving stolen vehicle, two counts recklessly fleeing from an officer, grand larceny, access device fraud, petit larceny.

Klages, Gregory A., two counts access device fraud.

Perdue, Christon S. Sr., grand larceny.

Jones, Jamie, burglary, domestic battery.

Musick, Nicholas Allen, transferring or receiving stolen property.

Smith, Gary D. II, first-degree murder.

Wilkerson, Donte Marshawn, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, brandishing a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm near a dwelling, assault.

Abraham, Alexander, burglary, battery, harassment.

Angle, Jeremy D., grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy.

Leasure, Scott, grand larceny, conspiracy.

Raudenbush, Hayes Xavier, destruction of property.

Sain, Cordell Jr., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Carter, Brooklynn T., possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime.

Brown, Rico, domestic battery third or subsequent offense.

White, Brandon, second-degree robbery, grand larceny.

Angle, Jeremy D., grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy.

Leasure, Scott., grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy.

Butcher, Trevor child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery.

Westfall, Michael, strangulation, domestic battery third or subsequent offense, interfering with emergency communication.

Dawson, Kenneth James, prohibited person in possession of firearm, possession of heroin.

White, Scott Lee, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse.

McClain, Micah Aron, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Morgan, Ambrose, unlawful restraint, strangulation, domestic battery, second-degree sexual assault.

Dawson, Travis, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Brown, Corbin, third-degree sexual assault.

Harrison, Kevin, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust.

Burgess, Rocky L., three counts breaking and entering.

Higdon, Alec, grand larceny.

Smith, Thomas E. Jr., strangulation, second offense domestic battery, unlawful restraint, interfering with emergency communication.

Reese, Trevond N., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Shriver, Jason, four counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts incest.

Messenger, John, strangulation, domestic battery.

Alicea, Christian, unlawful restraint, strangulation, domestic battery, second-degree sexual assault.

Richter, Ricky Nelson, two counts breaking and entering.

Dixon, Timothy Jr., distribution and /or displays to minor of obscene matter, two counts nonconsensual disclosure of private intimate images.

Lowers, Joseph B II, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

Petty, Timothy J., conspiracy.

Daniel, Thomas M., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.

Barnett, David Andrew, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense.

Simons, Jordan D., fleeing in vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first offense DUI.

Fiorini, NIckolas, strangulation.

Ray, Aaron Lee, burglary, petit larceny, battery.

Hodgson, Michael T., possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam, possession with intent to deliver Clonazepam.

Leasure, Scott A., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Murray, Amber Marie, shoplifting third or subsequent offense, battery, possession of methamphetamine.

Dewitt, Robert G., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

McGilton, Nathaniel, second-degree sexual assault.

Uzochukwu, threat of terrorist acts, battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction, domestic assault.

Cox, Stephens Thomas, recklessly fleeing from an officer, obstruction.

Strugalski, Michael Jonathan, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense.

Loffert, Bradey J., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Kittle, Mark A., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense.

Parker, Allen, strangulation, second offense domestic battery.

Crites, Earl D. Jr., recklessly fleeing from an officer, reckless driving.

Nantz, Timothy, escape.

Williams, Ahjear, burglary, domestic battery, domestic assault.

Coleman, Kareem A., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Perez, Jesus Jr., malicious assault.

Young, Alonzo, malicious assault.

Daniel, Thomas M., driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense.

Rowan, Anna, child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery, child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Belcher, Marvin L. II, possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Stephens, Shane Edward, prohibited person in possession of firearm, brandishing a deadly weapon.

Hughes, Brian Allen, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny.

Teets, Tyler Christopher, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

Tichenor, Jesse Edward, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy.

Foster, Tammy, access device fraud.

Reese, Bishop, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Howard, Shuron A., possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Hardman, Andrew, malicious assault.

Staats, Jason Blaine, two counts burglary, concealing stolen property, conspiracy.

Marshall, Mark A., two counts burglary, conspiracy.

Meci, Stephanie, concealing stolen property, conspiracy.

Lai-Fang, Ashton, uttering, fraudulent scheme.

Rice, Jennifer Lee, embezzlement, conspiracy, grand larceny.

Wyatt, Janel Alicia, embezzlement, conspiracy, grand larceny.

Gardner, Melanie Marie, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI third or subsequent offense.

Klages, Gregory A., access device fraud.

Curtis, John M., two counts grand larceny, two counts breaking and entering of a vehicle, two count access device fraud.

Lanham, Brooke, three counts child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Winston, Thomas, three counts child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Hilling, Hayden Lewis, recklessly fleeing from an officer, fleeing from an officer.

Miller, Travis, two counts third-degree sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy.

Miller, Alexis, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy.

Shuttlesworth, Christopher, access device fraud.

Monday, Tyler Alexander, access device fraud.

Banks, Ryan A., two counts soliciting a minor via computer, four counts third-degree sexual assault, using a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, distributing, exhibiting or possessing material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Brooks, Timothy Jr., malicious assault, domestic assault.

Patterson, Deondre, possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Johnson, Charles C., possession with intent to deliver heroin.

McKinney, James R., possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Early, Paige, two counts child neglect creating risk of serious injury, second-offense DUI.

Guthrie, Jeffrey, two counts child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Pritt, Rachel N., prohibited person in possession of firearm.

Molisee, Michael, child abuse resulting in injury, second-offense domestic battery.

Britton, Nicholas Corey, first-degree robbery, burglary, conspiracy.

McLean, Jared, first-degree robbery, burglary, conspiracy.

Leggett, Joseph, grand larceny, conspiracy.

Campbell, Nicholas Adam, two counts breaking and entering, two counts grand larceny, two counts conspiracy.

Watson, Joshua R., four counts third-degree sexual assault.

Daggins, Marshawn, prohibited person in possession of firearm.

Burdette, Jeremy, three counts second-degree sexual assault, nonconsensual disclosure of private intimate images, harassment with the intent to cause another to take their own life, harassment second or subsequent offense.

