Indictments filed in big drug bust, sexual assault of child

Aug. 30—By Brad Kellar

Herald-Banner Staff

Two men arrested 11 months ago in connection with an investigation by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office into drug sales to local high school students have been indicted by the county grand jury.

The charges filed against Sammuel Angel Pena, 22, of Greenville and Bryan Clyde Soles, 23, of Celeste were among 25 indictments issued publicly Friday by a grand jury for the 354th District Court.

The grand jury also indicted a Quinlan man for alleged multiple sexual abuses of a child as well as another Quinlan man for a charge of aggravated assault.

Pena was indicted on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between four and 400 grams, and possession of marijuana of between five and 50 pounds. Soles was indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds.

Both men were arrested and charged on multiple counts on Sept. 30, 2021. The Sheriff's Office issued a statement indicating a residential search warrant was served in the 4900 block of McDougal Street in Greenville.

Sheriff Terry Jones said the warrant was the result of a two-month long investigation where officers continuously observed high school aged kids going to the location and being sold narcotics.

During the search 10 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of psilocybin chocolate candy bars, approximately 80 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 29 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vaping pens, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) wax, prescription pills, a firearm and U.S. currency were found throughout the residence, authorities allege.

Regarding the alleged sexual assault of a child case, Dalton Lee Williams, 63, of Quinlan, was indicted on one count of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The indictment alleges that Williams committed the assaults on or about Sept. 21, 2021. No additional information was immediately available, and court records did not indicate if Williams had been taken into custody on the charge as of Monday morning

The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

In other grand jury activity, Donald Eugene Boyett, 61, of Quinlan was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictment alleges that the assault occurred on July 25, 2021, the same day he was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center.

Boyett was later released on $75,000 bond. Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.