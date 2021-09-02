Indictments handed down

Sep. 1—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 27 and returned 51 Public Indictments. There was one No Bill. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

ANTWAUN MEKHI WINBUSH (18), West Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts of Failure to Appear.

ELISHA DAWN BROWN, 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

DYLAN WAYNE TAYLOR, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

JASON R. SPIRES, 42, Otway, Ohio, Failure to Appear

JOHN B. RIFFE, 48, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

JONATHON A. MESSER, 38, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Driving under Suspension and Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Plate or Identification Mark.

DAYLEE WALLS, 37, Columbus, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

BREANNA JONIQUE CARTHON, 34, Columbus, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

CELESTE M. DALTON, 29, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

ISREAL LEE CRUMPTON, 27, Detroit, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, 3 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 3 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

BRIANNA INEZ LOVE, 26, Detroit, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, 3 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 3 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

GABRIEL AGUILAR, 23, Columbus, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor vehicle, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

EDUARDO V. CARLOS, 20, Columbus, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor vehicle, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

CHARLES ERIC STAGGS, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Petty Theft, Domestic Violence and Violating a Protection Order

REGINA C. SMITH, 43, Otway, Ohio, Vandalism.

KIMBERLY A. McCOY, 31, Jackson, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

REBECCA D. JAMES, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

ROBERT B. MOMAN, 35, West Union, Ohio, Breaking and Entering, Criminal Trespass, Tampering with Evidence and Obstructing Official Business.

VANESSA NICOLE KNISLEY, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering.

STEVEN WILSON, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business.

RONALD LEE LENNEX, 51, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

TIMOTHY DALE REED, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of Drugs and OVI.

ROBERT PORTER, 34, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, Theft, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and Telecommunications Fraud.

TOBY HALL, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence and Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

KRISTIAN R. DAVIS, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and Possession of Heroin.

SAMUEL RAY ALTMAN, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

CHRISTINA RICKETT, 31, Garrison, Kentucky, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

ROGER COMBS, 54, Lucasville, Ohio, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and OVI.

BLUE C. BYRD, 39, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, 2 Counts Endangering Children, Having Weapons while under Disability, 5 Counts Illegal Manufacturing or Possessing Explosives, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

LOUIRA BYRD, 40, Sciotoville, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, 2 Counts Endangering Children, Having Weapons while under Disability, 5 Counts Illegal Manufacturing or Possessing Explosives, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

THOMAS L. COOK, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

DUSTIN UNDERWOOD, 38, Piketon, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

DEVYN UNDERWOOD, 21, Waverly, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

CARL DUSTIN PISTOLE, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

NICHOLAS RYAN BREECH, 39, Otway, Ohio, 3 Counts Endangering Children, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

SHANNON MARIE OSBORNE, 29, Otway, Ohio, 3 Counts Endangering Children, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

BRADLEY A. BEAL, 39, Homeless, Breaking and Entering.

STEPHEN JONES, 67, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

DANNY JOE LONG, 36, Otway, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

JOHNATHAN KOZEE, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

JAMES D. LYONS, 53, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trespass in a Habitation.

TIMOTHY ALAN PITCHFORD, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

NIKITA MARIE BOYD, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

BRADLEY L. TRAYLOR, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drugs.

ANDREW COREY STIDHAM, 38, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JOSHUA EDWARD FRYE, 42, West Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Intimidation and 2 Counts Retaliation.

BRITTANY D. NEWMAN, 35, Lucasville, Ohio, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JESSICA C. COPLEY, 28, Lucasville, Ohio, 3 Counts Aggravated Vehicular Assault, 3 Counts Vehicular Assault, 3 Counts Endangering Children, OVI, Operation in Willful and Wanton Disregard of the Safety of Persons or Property.

ANTWAUN MEKHI WINBUSH, 18 West Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault and 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability.

JENNIFER SCOTT, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address.