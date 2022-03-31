Indictments handed down

Mar. 30—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 25 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

DAVID B. CHAFFINS, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

FRANKLIN LEE CONN, 71

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

HAROLD D. DYER, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

TYRONE ISAAC BAILEY, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

CHARLES E. BLIZZARD, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

ADRIANNE N. COOK, 33

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

ELI R. BURROW, 38

Fayetteville, Arkansas, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

BARRY L. NEFF, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

BRANDON MICHAEL MORGAN, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

CHRISTOFER RAY MORGAN, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

DANIELLE VIRGINIA LEE ROSE, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

MICHAEL J. KING, 48

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

TYQUANE KNAPP, 22

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KENDALL T. ZORNES, 31

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMES M. MILLER, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RICHARD E. EVANS, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Story continues

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN TAYLOR, 25

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Arson

TERRI LEE ALLEN, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

KEYSAUN CROSETTI HARRIS, 25

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

NEIL T. MELVIN, 45

Wurtland, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMES G. STEPP, 42

Miamisburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

ANGEL M. THOMPSON, 27

Louisa, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs