Indictments handed down
Mar. 30—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 19 and returned 26 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Carl Dustin Pistole, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, Criminal Damaging or Endangering, Robbery and Theft.
Joseph l. Hudson, 28, Otway, Ohio, Failure to Appear.
Tonia Rena Thomas, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.
Riki W. Boldman, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Appear.
Jacob Matthew Montgomery, 25, Minford, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.
Travis Shane Ramsey, 38, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
William R. Summers, 30, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.
Jerry D. Coyle, 57, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Gross Sexual Imposition.
Jade R. Prather, 37, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Tonya Sue Shepherd, 43, Dayton, Ohio, Theft and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
Theron Percy Jones, 44, Theft and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
Shurvonn l. Byrd, 36, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.
Luke William Culp, 28, Minford, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.
Cody Stephen Stiltner, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
Christopher T. Lampkin, 41, Columbus, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.
Jerry Franklin, 43, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Nathan R. Payton, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability.
CRYSTAL ANGELINA LOUDERBACK, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Cocaine.
Andrew McGill, 27, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.
Ronnie Shank, 68, Dayton, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.
Erica Mills-Artressia, 18, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.
Jerry Dean Coyle, 57, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Gross Sexual Imposition.
Taylor Rose Coe, 26, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Escape.
David C. Cooper, 48, Otway, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.
Crystal R. Lewis, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.
William g. Simpson, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Drugs.