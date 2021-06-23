Indictments handed down

Jun. 23—PORTSMOUTH — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 18 and returned 32 Public Indictments. There were four Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

ANTWAN BASS, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

CHRISTIAN ALEXANDER ELLIS, 25, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

DERRICK D. BERTRAM, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, 3 Counts Felonious Assault.

KARLEE R. MURNAHAN, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, 3 Counts Felonious Assault.

KEITH MICHAEL ESTEP, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

DYLAN WAYNE TAYLOR, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

KEVIN RAY LOOP, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence.

DUSTIN E. MORRISON, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Falsification and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

FOREST JOSHUA MALONE, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Failure to Stop after an Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Plate or Identification Mark.

ANTWAUN MEKHI WINBUSH, 18, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Obstructing Justice.

JACQUELINE NICHOLE BAUTISTA, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, Obstructing Justice.

CASONYA L. FATURIYELE, 40, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

JACQUELINE NICHOLE BAUTISTA, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

ANTWAUN MEKHI WINBUSH, 18, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Cocaine.

ANTONIO JOHNSON, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, 3 Counts Aggravated Menacing, 2 Counts Abduction, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Having Weapons while under Disability.

AMBER LYNN SPRIGGS, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, 3 Counts Aggravated Menacing and 2 Counts Abduction.

BILLY J. ARTRESSIA, 26, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Theft.

Story continues

CHASITY D. PHILLIPS, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Burglary and Tampering with Evidence.

CAYNE D. LAMPKIN, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Cocaine.

CODY M. NEFF, 23, South Webster, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

MICHELLE R. REEDER, 56, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

TRAVIS DEAN LUTHER, 42, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

ROCKY D. NEWMAN, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

MICHAEL GRASHEL, 24, Circleville, Ohio, 4 Counts Rape and 3 Counts Gross Sexual Imposition.

JOHN R. BARNHART, 58, Willow Wood, Ohio, Theft.

TAYLOR N. KLAIBER, 31, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, Telecommunications Fraud and Identity Fraud against a Person in a Protected Class.

NATHANIEL R. FLOYD, 35, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

DANIEL T. BRANT, 26, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DANIEL T. BRANT, 26, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Falsification, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Drugs.

TODD RAY PARSONS, 27, Chillicothe, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

NOAH S. SINES-RILEY, 23, Chillicothe, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

CALEB JAVON WILLIS, 23, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.