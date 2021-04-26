Indictments handed down

Apr. 26—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County grand jury met April 16 and returned 30 Public Indictments and two Secret Indictments. The Defendants indicted are charged as follow:

JNITA GULLEY, 58, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft and Identity Fraud.

AARON CALEB ARMSTRONG, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

JAMES E. LAMPKIN, 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

PATRICK A. SEISON, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

RUSTY C. WEEKS, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

ISAAC J. BIGGS, 23, Lucasville, Ohio,Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools and 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

ISAAC J. BIGGS, 23 Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JAMES L. MAYNARD, 35, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

KYLE B. BLEVINS, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Endangering Children and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

TIFFANY I. ELDRIDGE, 35, Lucasville, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Possessing Criminal Tools.

BRIANNA M. LUIKART, 27, Hurricane, West Virginia, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JOHNATHAN ROBERT WEST, 38, South Shore, Kentucky, Possessing Criminal Tools, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

RANDALL W. FRAZIER, 53, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

JEFFREY DAVID BLAIR, 50, Homeless, 3 Counts Theft and 3 Counts Telecommunications Fraud.

CODY R. DEEMER, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Register.

RICKEY T. MYNES, 45, Homeless, Failure to Register.

BRIAN EDWARD MONROE, 44, Lucasville, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

JOSEPH E. MAYNARD, 34, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

JOSEPH E. MAYNARD, 34, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JOSEPH E. MAYNARD, 34, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Receiving Stolen Property.

KAITLENE R.M. BICE, 25, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Felonious Assault and 3 Counts Endangering Children.

MARY ANN BICE, 44, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Felonious Assault and 3 Counts Endangering Children.

WILLIAM G. BICE, 51, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Felonious Assault and 3 Counts Endangering Children.

WALLACE E. DUNSMORE, 54, Peebles, Ohio, Identity Fraud and Obstructing Official Business.

ANTWAUN MEKHI WINBUSH, 17, West Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault and Attempted Murder.

BENJAMIN LESLIE CORIELL, 28, South Webster, Ohio, Aggravated Robbery.

BRANDON N. BARRETT, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Burglary and Burglary.

CHELSEY MARIE NEAL, 27, McDermott, Ohio, 6 Counts Receiving Stolen Property.

JOSEPH E. MAYNARD, 33, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary, Breaking and Entering, Theft, Grand Theft/Firearm, 2 Counts Grand Theft/Motor Vehicle, 6 Counts Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence.

BILLY THOMPSON, 30, McDermott, Ohio, Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter and Reckless Homicide.