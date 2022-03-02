Indictments handed down

Mar. 2—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 25 and returned 23 Public Indictments. There was 1 Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

ANGELA RAY RAMEY, 49

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

JOLENE MAE MARCUM, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

TRENT ALLEN FRALEY, 19

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

ANDREW COREY STIDHAM, 38

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

BENJAMIN THOMAS SHEETS, 29

Oak Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Breaking and Entering

TIMOTHY W. ADAMS, 67

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

GINA M. HOWARD, 53

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

DERICK DERON FONVILLE, 32

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Heroin

RANDY TRIBBLE, JR., 26

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Heroin

TRISTAN THOMAS, 27

Jackson, Tennessee, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

EMILY DAWN BUSH, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

EDWARD FRANCIS YORK, 32

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

AMANDA CHRISTINE HARNISH, 37

Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

BETHANY ANN BRICKER, 29

Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

RYAN CHAD HOLSINGER, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KALEB M. DIXON, 22

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

VERNON BUFFINGTON, 33

Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

3 Counts Trafficking in Heroin

3 Counts Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

CASSANDRA BROWN, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Endangering Children

Possessing Criminal Tools

3 Counts Trafficking in Heroin

3 Counts Possession of Heroin

Permitting Drug Abuse

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

WILLIAM H. BLACKBURN, 37

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

THOMAS J. OSBORNE, 46

Tomahawk, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ALETHA S. BROOKS, 35

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

DEVIN S. RASHAAD McLAURIN, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Attempted Murder

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR WILSON, 39

Wilcox, Arizona, was indicted on:

2 Counts Robbery