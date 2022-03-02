Indictments handed down
Mar. 2—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 25 and returned 23 Public Indictments. There was 1 Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
ANGELA RAY RAMEY, 49
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
JOLENE MAE MARCUM, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
TRENT ALLEN FRALEY, 19
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
ANDREW COREY STIDHAM, 38
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
BENJAMIN THOMAS SHEETS, 29
Oak Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Breaking and Entering
TIMOTHY W. ADAMS, 67
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
GINA M. HOWARD, 53
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
DERICK DERON FONVILLE, 32
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Heroin
RANDY TRIBBLE, JR., 26
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Heroin
TRISTAN THOMAS, 27
Jackson, Tennessee, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
EMILY DAWN BUSH, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
EDWARD FRANCIS YORK, 32
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
AMANDA CHRISTINE HARNISH, 37
Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
BETHANY ANN BRICKER, 29
Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
RYAN CHAD HOLSINGER, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
KALEB M. DIXON, 22
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
VERNON BUFFINGTON, 33
Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
3 Counts Trafficking in Heroin
3 Counts Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
CASSANDRA BROWN, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Endangering Children
Possessing Criminal Tools
3 Counts Trafficking in Heroin
3 Counts Possession of Heroin
Permitting Drug Abuse
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
WILLIAM H. BLACKBURN, 37
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
THOMAS J. OSBORNE, 46
Tomahawk, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
ALETHA S. BROOKS, 35
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
DEVIN S. RASHAAD McLAURIN, 20
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Attempted Murder
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance
CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR WILSON, 39
Wilcox, Arizona, was indicted on:
2 Counts Robbery