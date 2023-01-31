Indictments issued in November shootout with Hunt County Sheriff's deputies

Jan. 30—A Lone Oak man has been indicted on multiple charges after he was wounded in an alleged exchange of gunfire with Hunt County Sheriff's deputies in November.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments Friday against Dillon Paul Rogers.

Sheriff's deputies responded at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 11 to a burglary call in the 1200 block of County Road 3619 in Quinlan, and they took a burglary report at that time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On the same day at about 8:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call that the burglary suspect was back at the location and had fired a gun at the complainant.

When deputies arrived, Rogers allegedly fired a shot at an officer. Deputies returned fire, and Rogers was hit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rogers was taken into custody and received treatment for his injuries at a local hospital. No officers were injured during the exchange.

The grand jury returned five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon against Rogers, as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The aggravated assault against a public servant charges each carry a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

The aggravated assault charges each carrying a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

A hearing date for arraignments on the charges was not immediately scheduled with the 196th District Court.

Rogers, 29, remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Monday, being held in lieu of $1.55 million bond.