Indictments issued in stabbing death of Lima woman

Feb. 16—LIMA — An Allen County grand jury has returned indictments against a man charged in the Jan. 8 murder of Lima resident Lucinda Wright.

Daniel Wood, 24, is formally charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with Wright's death.

Wright, 76, was found dead at her Mound Road home as a result of multiple stab wounds to her torso. Wood was taken into custody by police after he was located driving the victim's vehicle in the area of Market and Metcalf streets in downtown Lima.

Wood, listed as homeless in court documents, reportedly was enrolled in the Lighthouse Behavior Health Solutions drug rehab program and was living in a rented house on Mound Road at the time of the incident.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched to 1840 Mound Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 in reference to a deceased female. Upon their arrival, they found Wright deceased inside the residence. She had been stabbed several times and her throat had been cut.

Investigators discovered that Wright's Toyota Camry had been stolen, along with credit cards, televisions and Notre Dame sports memorabilia. It was learned that the credit cards had been used at two convenience stores in the area and a review of surveillance videos showed a white male driving the stolen Toyota at those locations.

The vehicle was spotted at a gas station in the 600 block of West Market Street in Lima and Wood and a passenger were taken into custody.

During an interview with police Wood admitted going into Wright's home with an Airsoft pistol and a knife with the intent to steal items. He confessed to killing Wright, court records show.

He is being held in the Allen County jail on a $2 million bond.