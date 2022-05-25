Indictments light this week in Boyd

May 25—CATLETTSBURG — The grand jury had a light case load this week, issuing only five indictments on Tuesday.

Below are some of the more mundane cases, each directly indicted by the grand jury. A direct indictment is when a case goes straight to the grand jury, rather than working up from an arrest that started in district court.

An indictment is merely a statement of charges submitted by the grand jury — a group of citizens one may find at their local church, school, bar or Walmart. It is not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Donald K. Smith, 70, of Kenova, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Christopher M. Dinger, 21, of Raceland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Charles Perkins, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and one count of second-degree escape.

