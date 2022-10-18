Indictments name suspect caught after manhunt in July

Oct. 18—A Collin County man was indicted last week on multiple charges in Hunt County in connection with his role in a manhunt across North Texas.

Shane Thomas Leeth, 35, of McKinney was already facing charges in connection with a 2019 police pursuit and crash. He faces new charges that stem from motor vehicle chases in Hunt County in July of this year.

Leeth remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $280,000 bond on the charges related to the most recent allegations. He is being held without bond in connection with the 2019 case that allegedly involves evading arrest.

A Hunt County grand jury on Friday issued an indictment charging Leeth with fraudulent use/possession of identification information as well as theft of property valued at between $2,500 and $30,000.

Back on July 21, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office was attempting to locate Leeth, who was wanted on two felony warrants out of Hunt County, warrants out of Collin County and a parole violation. Leeth was also suspected of theft of mail and producing fraudulent checks, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While in the area of County Road 1048 in Celeste, officers passed an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed. The ATV was occupied by a male who matched Leeth's description and a female. Deputies attempted to stop the ATV, which evaded deputies and traveled through a hay field. Deputies managed to locate the female but were unable to find Leeth.

Early the next day, Greenville police initiated a pursuit of a white Ford F350 pulling a gooseneck trailer, but they lost sight of the truck off U.S. 69 north of Greenville. At approximately 4 a.m. that day, Hunt County Sheriff's deputies received a call of a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1079. The vehicle involved in the accident was the F350 and trailer that police had pursued earlier. The truck had been stolen from an address on County Road 1017. It was suspected Leeth had stolen the truck, evaded police, wrecked the truck then left the accident scene, according to authorities.

Leeth was captured in Arlington two days later by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff's Officers, the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Court records indicated Leeth was indicted in in February 2020 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle in connection with the November 2019 crash in Hunt County. He has pleaded not guilty. An interim hearing concerning that indictment is scheduled in the 196th District Court for Nov. 16.

The crash occurred after a state trooper spotted a gray 2015 Hyundai Accent speeding along County Road 4411 near the intersection of FM 118. Leeth, the alleged driver of the Accent, failed to pull over and a pursuit resulted in a Ford pickup along the county road being hit, according to authorities. No one in the pickup was injured.