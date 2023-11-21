New indictments recommended for former Chester Township Police Officer Nick Iacampo accused of sexual battery

Nov. 21—A Geauga County grand jury has recommended the indictment of former Chester Township Police Officer Nick Iacampo for counts of sexual battery and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

The first count is a third-degree felony, while the second is a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to a Nov. 20 news release from the Chester Township Police Department, the counts relate to a report of alleged sexual misconduct received by the department on Aug. 6.

The department said at the time that the incident included a teenage complainant and was alleged to have occurred while Iacampo was on duty.

Following the initial allegation, Iacampo was arrested, charged with third-degree felony sexual battery and placed on administrative leave. Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson was appointed as a special prosecutor.

The initial charge was dismissed at the prosecution's request on Aug. 18 in Chardon Municipal Court. The Ohio Supreme Court had previously found the legal provision in use unconstitutional on equal protection grounds. That provision enforced a separate standard for peace officers who engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation, which was reviewed by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. The news release stated that the case was presented to the grand jury on Nov. 17.

"The recent investigation involving the reported misconduct of a former officer in no way reflects any type of accepted behavior by this office; the members of this organization find this reported behavior appalling," said Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young in the release.

He added that Iacampo's resignation was accepted on the advice of legal counsel.

"Terminations are often appealed and could result in a reinstatement regardless of the circumstances leading to the termination," Young said. "Resignations are final."

"Chester Township represents the best example of community policing, where the community and those sworn to protect it work so closely with one another for positive outcomes," he added. "The relationship between the police and the community is why we enjoy such a low crime rate. We are committed to being the best police agency, fully capable of handling your safety needs."