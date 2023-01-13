Indictments return to Boyd County

Jan. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury got back to work in 2023, indicting many on drug, child support and other felony offenses.

Among them was Thomas H. Rouse, 46, no fixed address, who police said barked at customers at a local McDonald's, then broke out a window to the restaurant with a rock.

Police say Rouse admitted to being drunk at the time.

Rouse was indicted by the grand jury on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted by the Boyd County grand jury:

—Quazza Farrow, 30, of no fixed address, and Stacey W. Pack, 48, of Ashland, were indicted on a sole count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth.

—Devin C. Castle, 24, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on charges of simple possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Timothy S. Pinkerton, 43, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a second-degree burglary charge.

—Matthew Lovins, 43, of Ashland, was indicted in one count of simple possession of meth and one count of receiving stolen property.

—James L. Mandrell, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of third-degree terroristic threatening, one count of menacing and one count of resisting arrest.

—Austin R. Vanbibber, 24, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport.

—Mark Hopkins, 45, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense heroin possession.

—James L. Reed, 50, of Huntington, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport.

—Donovan Ward, 46, address unknown, was indicted on one count of simple possession of heroin and one count of simple possession of weed.

—Richard T. Rife, 35, address unknown, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree fleeing and evading police and one count of resisting arrest.

—Jeffery T. Pope, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport.

—Steve L. Murphy, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of simple possession of meth.

—April M. Zambrano aka Stephanie Blackwell, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of simple possession of meth and one count of providing false information to police.

—Joseph W. Peterman, 53, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of flagrant nonsupport.

