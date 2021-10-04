All indictments from September 2021 Monongalia County grand jury

Oct. 3---- Horton, Antwann, domestic assault, wanton endangerment — Black, Timothy Lee, Driving while impaired causing death, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI, DUI of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury, DUI of a controlled substance causing bodily injury — Carr, Michael Jr., two counts sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust, third degre sexual assault, two counts third degree sexual abuse, incest — Prisk, Joseph Jordan, kidnapping, two counts domestic battery, two counts strangulation, interfering with emergency communication — Hunter, Jeremy Javae, conspiracy to commit a felony, 12 counts of breaking and entering, grand larceny, eight counts of petit larceny — Harvey, Tristan, conspiracy to commit a felony, 12 counts of breaking and entering, grand larceny, eight counts of petit larceny — Preset, Robert, three counts of domestic assault third offense, four counts domestic battery third offense, five counts violation of a protective order, two counts second degree sexual assault — Fosbroke, David, two counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury, two counts of child neglect creating a risk of serious injury, two counts of child neglect resuting in bodily injury — Lincoln, Jennifer, two counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury, two counts of child neglect creating a risk of serious injury, two counts of child neglect resuting in bodily injury — Riggleman, Colton, wanton endangerment, brandishing deadly weapon — Riggleman, Colton L., grand larceny — Riggleman, Colton L., concealing stolen property — Fetters, Joseph Adam, 13 counts of sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust, 13 counts of first degree sexual assault, 13 possession of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct — Wilson, Crystal, embezzlement, fraudulent scheme, three counts of forgery — Murray, Randy Eugene Sr., 10 counts of sexual assault /abuse by a guardian, custodian or person of trust — Warnick, Bradley Aaron, child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine — Angle, Jeremy, grand larceny, conspiracy — Angle, Jeremy, grand larceny, conspiracy — Angle, Jeremy, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy — Angle, Jeremy, two counts breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — Angle, Jeremy, reckless fleeing in a vehicle, petit larceny, conspiracy — Mayle, Brian K. Jr., grand larceny, conspiracy — Mayle, Brian K. Jr., grand larceny, conspiracy — Mayle, Brian K. Jr., grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy — Mayle, Brain K. Jr., breaking and entering, petit larceny — Mayle, Brain K. Jr., destruction of property — Mayle, Brian K. Jr., grand larceny — Moon, Robert D. II, grand larceny, destruction of property — Moon, Robert D. II, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy — Moon, Robert II, reckless fleeing in a vehicle, petit larceny, conspiracy — Moon, Robert II, two counts breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — Titov, Oleksiy A., grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy — Pancoast, Jason, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy — Pancoast, Jason, two counts breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — Shreve, Benjamin F. III, delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a drug felony — Johnson, Tremayne I. delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a drug felony — Strawderman, Adrian M., driving while impaired causing death — Coates, Shelton K., two counts attempted kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, domestic battery, burglary — Coates, Shelton K., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Alprazolam, fleeing from an officer — Custer, Jacob William Eugene, five counts of forgery, five counts of uttering — Custer, Jacob William Eugene, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes — Dalton, Dylan, domestic assault, malicious assault — Anderson, Nicholas, strangulation, domestic battery — Broome, Jason Alan, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense — Robinson, John Ray, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense — Eddy, Tommy III, breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — Gabbert, Brandi Rae, breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — Hapchuk, Douglas, breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — Moore, Carl, three counts strangulation, domestic assault — Romano, Arlo W., grand larceny, conspiracy — Kendrick, Sammy Wayne, breaking and entering, grand larceny — Riggleman, Ricky, three counts of shoplifting, third and /or subsequent offense, access device fraud — Allen, Stephanie Ann, prohibited person in possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance marijuana — Allen, Stephanie Ann, possession of a stolen vehicle — Allen, Stephanie Ann, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine — Brock, Wayne M., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Foyles, Bryce A., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Pitzer, Sheldon H., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Wasco, Chad Alan, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI, third or subsequent offense — Wasco, Chad Alan, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI, third or subsequent offense — Beasley, Darchelle M., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Beasley, Davion D., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Barber, Tommi, breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — Barber, Tommi, breaking and entering, petit larceny, conspiracy — David, Virginia E., breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy — David, Virginia E., breaking and entering, petit larceny, conspiracy — Anderson, Theresa Gail, forgery of credit card — Morris, Devin J., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, marijuana — White, Tyler Montgomery, grand larceny — Palek, Henry Leon Jr., distribution of material of minors in sexually explicit conduct — Jinkens, David M. possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, — Rollins, Alexander, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine — Tippet, Robert, grand larceny — Wise, Glenn, sexual assault in the third degree, two counts sexual abuse in the third degree — Wilson, Newman Jr., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine — Tinsley, Martin M. Jr., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Barbee, Dennis C., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Bell, Tito J., prohibited person in possession of firearm — Halbert, Jason S., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine — Priest, Chester Jr., malicious assault — Braithwaite, Ryan M., recklessly fleeing from an officer, reckless driving — Bradley, Marcus Bruce, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful taking motor vehicle — Frost, Alexis Marie, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful taking motor vehicle — Wardell, Robert K., fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI, third of subsequent offense — Currence, Craig Anthony shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, obstructing an officer by material false statement, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine — Raber, Colton, breaking and entering, conspiracy, destruction of property — Willard, Kevin, breaking and entering, conspiracy, destruction of property — Okoli, vincent dave chukwudi, second degree sexua assault — Greene, Charles R., failure to render aid resulting in death — Williamson, Grant M., delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance fentanyl — Lorusso, James, strangulation, domestic battery, third offense — William, Matthew Wilson, possessing /receiving stolen vehicle — William, Matthew Wilson, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, — Bittinger, Jessica L., shoplifting, third offense — Grayson, Kenneth D. Jr., embezzlement — Pyles, Samantha J. transferring stolen property — Keith, Andrew P., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, alprazolam — Hughes, Brian Allen, grand larceny, obstruction — Curtis, Nicholas A., strangulation — Currier, Heather, three counts of uttering, fraudulent scheme, worthless check — Marshall, Mark A., two counts of grand larceny — Vanglider, Brandon Lee, strangulation second offense, battery, interfering with emergency communication — Lewellyn, Ronald Jason, two counts of transferring /receiving stolen property, altering a manufacturer's serial number, motor or engine number or other identification marks — Maditz, Steven, malicious assault, interfering with emergency communication — Casteel, Glenn Allen, two counts access device fraud, attempted access device, two counts of identity theft — Motley, Devin C., delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine — Ackerman, Nickolas J., transportation of a controlled substance into the state with intent to deliver, marijuana, transportation of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony — Foster, James P., transportation of a controlled substance into the state with intent to deliver, marijuana, transportation of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony — Miller, Steven Jr., domestic battery, domestic assault, two counts of prohibited person in possession of firearm, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, methamphetamine, harassing /threatening communication by electronic device — Moats, Robert William, two counts of failure to register or provide notice of registration changes, second offense — Paugh Allen, Larry, unlawful assault — Cole, Jeffrey, two counts of sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, two counts of third degree sexual assault — Uphold-sims, Heather J., access device fraud, attempted access device — Witt, Joshua P., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, prohibited person in possession of firearm — Rice, Kaylee J., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, prohibited person in possession of firearm — Schultz, Mitchell, domestic battery, strangulation, interfering with emergency communication — Cotterall, Michael T. Jr., destruction of property — Edgell, Calvin W., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin — Insani, Michael John, fleeing in vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, obstruction — Caswell, Jeremy Eugene, burglary, grand larceny — Tichenor, Harold Dean, breaking and entering, petit larceny — Bittinger, Jessica L., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin — Walcott, Kanyssia, child neglect creating risk of serious injury, child neglect causing bodily injury — Anderson, Anthony, harassment while final protective order in effect — Mackey, Daniel Wayne, grand larceny, conspiracy, recklessly fleeing from an officer, fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance, driving under the influence of controlled substance, first offense, fleeing from an officer — Hunt, Solomon A., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine, driving under the influence of alcohol and /or controlled substance — Loveridge, Clair Allen, prohibited person in possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine — Anderson, Theresa Gail, seven counts of access device fraud — Fox, Garrett Thomas, burglary, petit larceny