Indictments: Two charged with arson

Dec. 26—Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death

After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.

According to indictments, Kimberly A. Spangler, 33, Crown City, and Rodney M. Haas, 33, Crown City, were charged with fourth-degree felony arson and on or about Nov. 7, they "did, by means of fire or explosion, knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to any park, preserve, wildlands, brush covered land, cut over land, forest, timberland, green lands, woods, or similar real property that is owned or controlled by another person, the State or political subdivision, with consent of other person, the State or political subdivision."

Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said that the pair burned down an accessory structure, similar to a barn, in the upper end of the county that belonged to a someone else.

Anderson said they could face up to 18 months in prison for the arson.

In another indictment, Lisa A. Newman, 45, Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of first degree felony involuntary manslaughter after she "did cause the death of another or the unlawful termination of another's pregnancy as a proximate result of the offender's committing or attempting to commit a felony," second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, third degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound and fifth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine.

"She sold drugs to another person who died," Anderson explained, adding the drug in question was fentanyl. The involuntary manslaughter charge carries a penalty of 11 — 16 1/2 years in prison.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

—Stanley D. Bennett Jr., 30, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

—Lance M. Davis, 31, Willow Wood, fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

—Amanda L. Preece, Grove City, third-degree felony having weapons under disability.

—Gregoy Moats, 29, Gallipolis, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

—Cedric Legette, 40, Grayson, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of hashish, fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree felony possession of hashish and first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

—Quazaa S. Farrow, 40, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification and first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

—Janet M. Barksdale, 27, Reynoldsburg, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation.

—Tanner B. Howard, 25, Pedro, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

—Nathan L. Newcomb, 20, Franklin Furnace, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

—Phillip Robert Fox, 62, Lesage, West Virginia, third-degree felony theft from a person in a protected class.

—Hobert S. Gearheart, 59, Ironton, third-degree felony having a weapon under disability.

—James M. Perkins, 34, Pedro, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

—Bobby J. Spurlock, 23, Batavia, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound and first degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

—Kody Harless, 23, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound and second degree felony possession of drugs.

—Paul M. Dickess, 52, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Jason W. Dean, 41, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and first degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

—Michael Damon Wheeler, 38, Washington Courthouse, fourth degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and third degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.