Is indie Semiconductor (INDI) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is one of them. Indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) develops and markets automotive semiconductors and software platforms for LiDAR. In the last three months, Indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) stock lost 3%. Here is what the fund said:

"Indie Semiconductor, Inc. is a fabless designer, developer, and marketer of automotive semiconductors for advanced driver assistance systems, including LiDAR and connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. We participated in its recent SPAC transaction and have purchased additional shares in the aftermarket. We believe the automotive semiconductor space is an attractive industry vertical as new vehicle designs are long-lived and design wins provide strong revenue visibility. Additionally, semiconductor content in cars is expected to grow substantially in the coming decade, driven by enhanced safety and user experience features, as well as electrification. While a relatively small company today, Indie already has multiple contracts with various automobile manufacturers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers that ramp in the coming years, with a total $2 billion strategic backlog of contracted business and a $2.5 billion pipeline of opportunities for which the R&D has largely been funded. With the cash received from the SPAC transaction, we are confident that Indie will accelerate its R&D efforts and continue to win new designs across an increasing number of applications, leading to strong growth over the coming decade. Indie’s key advantage is its cross-domain expertise spanning analog, processing, and power semiconductor applications, enabling it to offer higher levels of integration and design simplicity at a lower cost to customers. These advantages are reflected in 90% of their design wins being sole sourced. Moreover, Indie’s experienced management team has previously built a semiconductor company from the ground up, achieving a successful exit, giving us high confidence in their ability to execute their strategic plan at Indie as well."

