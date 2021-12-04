Indigenous communities facing the brunt of climate change say it's time for change

Reuters

Recycling will not be able to contain a runaway global plastic waste crisis, experts said on Friday as they called on companies to reduce plastic production and shift more products into reusable and refillable packaging. "We won't be able to just recycle or reduce our way out of it," said Rob Kaplan, CEO of Circulate Capital, which invests in emerging markets initiatives to solve the plastic waste crisis. The world produces around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.