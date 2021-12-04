Indigenous communities facing the brunt of climate change say it's time for change
Often overlooked in typical climate change discourse, indigenous tribes are at the frontlines of dealing with its effects.
Often overlooked in typical climate change discourse, indigenous tribes are at the frontlines of dealing with its effects.
All we have to do is solve one of the trickiest engineering problems in human history: recreating the sun here on Earth
As the parks buckle down for winter, rangers at Arches National Park found an illegal camp full of trash in the back country and ask for help.
On a philanthropic expedition, Renee Brinkerhoff and the 1956 model she's driven on six continents will tackle the last frontier.
Coastal marine species carried out to sea on debris are not only surviving, they’re colonizing the high seas and making new communities on the floating plastic
Water — or rather, the lack of it in China — may be the factor that pushes U.S. supply chains over the edge.
Crypto miners require energy. A lot of energy. Regulators are starting to get on the same page regarding the consequences of crypto mining.
Officials have agreed to allow as many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park to be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle. Bison routinely leave Yellowstone and head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that the animals could spread brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can cause cows to abort their calves.
A total of 8 wolves, including an entire pack, have been poisoned to death over months in this one Oregon county, police said.
Recycling will not be able to contain a runaway global plastic waste crisis, experts said on Friday as they called on companies to reduce plastic production and shift more products into reusable and refillable packaging. "We won't be able to just recycle or reduce our way out of it," said Rob Kaplan, CEO of Circulate Capital, which invests in emerging markets initiatives to solve the plastic waste crisis. The world produces around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
Biofuels aren't carbon-neutral after all, contrary to initial assumptions, and consumers don't see much benefit at the pump.
Jingga the Sumatran tiger has given birth to seven cubs at the Topeka Zoo. Now she's leaving to be paired with a male tiger at another zoo.
Phoenix-based Republic Services Inc. has opened Sacramento’s first organic material pre-processing facility to divert food waste from landfills and turn it into renewable energy.
Sea otters are born with a supercharged metabolism. Adria Photography/Moment via Getty ImagesLife in the cold can be difficult for animals. As the body chills, organs including the brain and muscles slow down. The body temperature of animals such as reptiles and amphibians mostly depends on the temperature of their environment – but mammals can increase their metabolism, using more energy to warm their body. This allows them to live in colder areas and stay active when temperatures drop at night
California's monarch butterflies were teetering on the brink of extinction, but a promising rebound may buy more time to save them.
The move comes as Churchill, Canada, remained ice free for the first time in years, resulting in less feeding time for its population of polar bears Polars bears in Churchill, Canada. One of the town's polar bear tour companies is now using electric vehicles Photograph: Leyland Cecco When tourists reach the north Canadian community of Churchill they have long been greeted by two sounds: the howling of sub-Arctic winds and the rattle of diesel engines. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of vis
There's a lot of plastic in the ocean - with about 14 million tons entering waterways each year.
The 75-mile extention had been expected to be completed and in service sometime in 2023, a year after the hoped-for operation date of the larger Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The Biden administration has made no secret of its desire to lower the country's carbon footprint, and it has backed that desire up with legislation. The proposed Build Back Better bill includes $555...
Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year. The Oregon State Police has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves from other packs, the agency said in a news release Thursday. “To my knowledge this is the first wolf pack to be killed by poison in Oregon,” said Capt. Stephanie Bigman of the OSP in Salem.
The agreement between the utility and solar advocates also creates a new incentive for rooftop solar installation effective in 2023.