Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

Alex Woodward
·3 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Native American groups have joined growing calls for CNN to remove contributor Rick Santorum from the network, after he claimed “there was nothing here” when European colonisers “birthed a nation from nothing” upon arriving in what would become the United States.

He also said “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

The former Republican senator and presidential candidate’s widely condemned remarks at a right-wing student conference on 23 April have prompted the National Congress of American Indians, the Native America Journalists Association and other Indigenous groups, among other organisations and outrage across social media, urging CNN to fire the network’s political commentator.

“We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said in a speech to the Young America’s Foundation Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference in Pennsylvania last week.

Mr Santorum added: “I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture. It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practise their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so. Religious liberty. Those are the two bulwarks of America. Faith and freedom. I mean, you hear it all the time about faith and freedom, faith and freedom. But it is what makes America unique in the world.”

In a statement, National Congress of American Indians president Fawn Sharp called Mr Santorum “an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform.”

The organisation is the nation’s largest representing Native American and Alaska Native groups.

“Televising someone with his views on Native American genocide is fundamentally no different than putting an outright Nazi on television to justify the Holocaust,” she said. “Any mainstream media organisation should fire him or face a boycott from more than 500 Tribal Nations and our allies from across the country and worldwide.”

The Native American Journalists Association called on CNN to “immediately dismiss” Mr Santorum from the network and warned Native American and Alaska Native reporters “from working with, or applying to jobs, at CNN in the wake of continued racist comments and insensitive reporting directed at Indigenous people,” including Mr Santorum’s recent remarks.

Crystal Echo Hawk, director of IllumiNative, which seeks to combat the erasure of Native history, said “CNN must do more to include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming and fire Rick Santorum.”

“CNN should not give Mr Santorum a national platform where he can spew this type of ignorance and bigotry against communities of colour on air,” she said in a statement on Monday. “Allowing him to spread racism and white supremacy to the American public is reckless and irresponsible.”

In a one-sentence statement to The Independent, Mr Santorum said: “I had no intention of minimising or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”

CNN has not responded to The Independent’s requests for comment.

The Young America’s Foundation has also not responded to a request for comment.

  • US landmarks bearing racist and Colonial references are renamed to reflect Indigenous values

    In Ames, Iowa, a creek previously named after an offensive term for Native American women is now called Ioway Creek. Sarah Dees, CC BY-NC-NDA creek running through the city of Ames in central Iowa was officially renamed from Squaw Creek to Ioway Creek in February 2021, after a yearlong process that involved local and federal agencies. The previous name is now considered an offensive reference to Native American women. The creek’s new name honors the original Indigenous inhabitants of the area, the Ioway or Baxoje nation. (I have used the full earlier name of the creek, only this one time, for clarity. Later in the piece I will refer to it as “sq—w,” to emphasize that it is a slur.) The City Council of Ames had voted unanimously in January 2020 to change the name. Its decision affirmed a similar vote earlier that month by the Story County Board of Supervisors. These votes were in response to a petition filed by an Ames resident, which itself was preceded by long-standing interest from Native American students in initiating a change. As a scholar of American and Indigenous history, I have studied representations of Native American cultures in American public history and memory. While seemingly a minor local issue affecting residents of a few counties in Iowa, the renaming of Ioway Creek is part of a larger trend throughout the Midwest and the country. This trend involves changing Native-inspired place names from slurs or markers of Euro-American conquest to names that reflect Indigenous languages, histories and mapmaking. Respect for Native history One example of this occurred in 2016 in the Black Hills of South Dakota, an area with religious and political significance to the Lakota and other Native nations. Harney Peak – named after a U.S. general infamous for killing Native Americans – was renamed Black Elk Peak, honoring a revered Lakota leader. A similar change occurred in Minnesota, home to Dakota and Anishinaabe communities. The largest lake in Minneapolis had been named after John C. Calhoun, the Southern politician who supported slavery and the dispossession of Native Americans from their homelands in the South through the 1830 Indian Removal Act. The Minnesota Supreme Court affirmed in 2020 that the Department of Natural Resources had the authority to rename the lake Bde Maka Ska, meaning “White Earth Lake” in Dakota. Replacing racist and sexist slurs Media studies scholar Debra Merskin has studied the use and effects of the term “sq—w” in literature and public discourse. She argues that language is never neutral, and that the derogatory term evokes stereotypes of Native women as servile – confined to a life of drudgery and sexual favors. This is especially important considering what some activists describe as an epidemic of violence against Native American women. They are 2.5 times more likely than members of any other ethnic group to experience intimate partner violence. As documented by legal scholar Sarah Deer, a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, this is due in part to jurisdictional issues that limit the prosecution of non-Native men who assault Native American women on reservations. Native American women also face higher rates of murder, prompting the creation of a federal unit to address the issue. Some opponents to the Ioway Creek name change have pointed out that the term “sq—w” originally was not offensive. Historical sources support this point. The 1910 Handbook of American Indians North of Mexico, published by the Smithsonian Institution, contains an entry for “sq—w.” According to this entry, it was derived from a term used by the Narragansetts, whose original homelands are on the Eastern Seaboard, to refer to “an Indian woman.” This source notes that Euro-Americans picked up the term from the Narragansetts and spread it beyond its original context – which is not uncommon when different linguistic groups come into contact. However, the original meaning of words can shift over time, and “sq—w” has developed derogatory connotations since the mid-20th century. In its notes on usage, the Oxford American Dictionary explains that “the word cannot now be used in any sense without being offensive.” In 2015, the now-defunct news site Vocativ conducted a study of place names that include racial slurs and found that those containing “sq—w” were the most pervasive. This particular slur has engendered multiple name changes throughout the U.S. in recent years — among them a ski resort in California, a lake in Wisconsin, a road in Pennsylvania and a mountain peak in Massachusetts. A California ski resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics was named using a slur for Native American women. Haven Daley/AP Name changes reflect cultural changes The U.S. Board of Geographic Names, or BGN, holds a long-established authority over geographic place names in the U.S. It considers changes for names that are derogatory or offensive and does not approve any new place names that fall into those categories. In 1963, the BGN decided that any place names containing the derogatory slur used to refer to African Americans would be changed. It made a similar decision for the slur referring to Japanese people in 1974. All other offensive terms must go through the process followed in Ames: An individual submits an official request that the BGN then considers, with input from local entities. A collective of geoscientists is currently advocating for a more proactive process for updating racist names. The Reconciliation in Place Names Act, introduced in 2020 by then-U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, would require the BGN to identify and change racist place names instead of waiting for individual proposals. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] While the BGN is the official federal clearinghouse and arbiter of name changes, it does rely on input from civic, county, state and tribal governments. Many states have their own advisory committees that respond to requests received by the BGN. When deliberating the Ioway Creek name change, officials in Ames and Story County consulted with tribal historic preservation officers, local experts and residents. This reflects a growing trend of collaboration and consultation among civic and state governments with tribal nations. Ultimately, the goal of this process is not to erase history. Rather, it’s to include a fuller representation of stakeholders in deliberations about the significance of sites with shared – and sometimes conflicting – cultural significance.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sarah Dees, Iowa State University. Read more:Think Confederate monuments are racist? Consider pioneer monumentsIndigenous Peoples Day comes amid a reckoning over colonialism and calls for return of Native land Sarah Dees does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

