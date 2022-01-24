Indigenous Guatemalans perform pre-Hispanic dance

Dressed in colourful costumes and masks, indigenous Guatemalans take to the streets to perform to music the Rabinal Achi, a narrative with pre-Hispanic Mayan roots that has been declared World Heritage.

