Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day explained: What to know about the date, history

The Biden Administration issued a proclamation declaring the second Monday of October Indigenous Peoples Day for the second year in 2022. The commemoration of Native American history and culture is now federally recognized alongside Columbus Day, which has been historically observed on the same day.

The effort to refocus Columbus Day is a criticism of Christopher Columbus and other explorers who caused violence and slavery upon their journey to the Americas.

When is Columbus Day 2023?

In 2023, Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day are on Monday, Oct. 9. The holidays occur annually on the second Monday of October.

Post offices will close on this day, as well as many public schools. Some banks will close. You can view the full list of closings here.

What is Indigenous Peoples Day?: Plus, is it offensive to celebrate Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, and while some argue it celebrates Italian American heritage, others say it glorifies an exploration that led to the genocide of native peoples.

"To have had American colonialism looked at throughout history as not being a problem and celebrated as a good thing is deeply problematic to any of us who live in a (Native-American) community or reservation,” Scott Stevens, the director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Program at Syracuse University, previously told USA TODAY.

As of 2022, over a dozen states and more than 130 local governments have chosen to not celebrate Columbus Day or replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day. Some states recognize Indigenous Peoples Day via proclamation, while others treat it as an official holiday.

Indigenous Peoples Day has been federally recognized for two years in a row, with the Biden administration proclaiming the second Monday in October a “day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation.”

