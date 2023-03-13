IndiGo flight: Indian plane lands in Pakistan after medical emergency

·1 min read
IndiGo airline
The incident happened on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha

A passenger plane belonging to a private Indian airline had to make an emergency landing in Pakistan after a passenger died on board.

The incident happened on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha early on Monday.

The plane turned to Karachi after the pilot reported that a Nigerian passenger "was not breathing and had no pulse", authorities at the city's airport said.

He was declared dead on arrival.

IndiGo said it was "deeply saddened" by the news.

India and Pakistan share a fraught relationship - the neighbours have fought three wars since 1947, when India was partitioned on independence and Pakistan created. In the past, Indian planes have avoided flying over Pakistan.

The IndiGo flight with 163 passengers landed at the Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi around midnight on Monday.

Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan said the 60-year-old man felt unwell mid-journey, after which the captain of the plane contacted the Karachi air traffic control and requested for a doctor and an ambulance.

But upon examination, the passenger was declared dead by the airport's medical team.

The plane departed for its destination four hours later.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo said in a statement.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • 10 iconic moments in Pope Francis' first 10 years as pontiff

    Pope Francis marks the 10th anniversary of his election as pope on Monday. Visits with refugees in Italy and Greece, trips to Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, and the coronavirus pandemic and the death of his predecessor are some of the iconic moments that have shaped his papacy and influenced the direction of the Catholic Church at large. —- July 8, 2013: Francis travels to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa for his first pastoral visit outside Rome to denounce the “globalization of indifference” that greets migrants who risk their lives trying to reach Europe.

  • Man stranded in Turkey, refused entry to Britain

    STORY: "At that time I just felt as if my whole world had ended."Stranded in Turkey, Siyabonga Twala reflects on being barred entry to Britain over two months ago. On Saturday (March 11), he spent his 34th birthday away from his family in an unfamiliar city. Twala holds South African citizenship, but has lived in the UK since 2004 and is a father to a British son.On Dec. 29, he was flying back to Britain after a trip to South Africa with his parents, son and two siblings.But Twala was stopped from boarding the plane in Istanbul."They just pulled me to one side and said we've been informed we can't board you today and they gave me a letter with an email and a phone number on it. That was all they could tell me at that time."He had not seen the deportation order, but says it was related to a conviction for possession of cannabis, with an intent to supply.In 2018 he was sentenced to nine-months in prison, for which he served four-and-a-half months.“I just felt as if I had just committed maybe another crime or something, like I am being sort of sentenced to another prison sentence on top of what I have already served."Twala, who has a residence permit in the UK, appealed a document that said he was liable for deportation.His appeal was unsuccessful, but he continues to fight the deportation decision through the Home Office.(Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister)"If they come here illegally, it will result in their detention and swift removal."This comes at a time when the British government's immigration policy faces global scrutiny after new plans to bar the entry of asylum seekers who arrive in the country on small boats across the English Channel. Lawyers and charities said the plans would breach the United Nations convention on refugees.Twala's representative was told by the Home Office that he had left the country voluntarily.The UK Home Office has not responded to a request for comment Reuters made on Saturday.Twala even tried to go to the British Embassy in Ankara, but was turned away."I turned up to the (British) Embassy and obviously before I could even see anyone, the security at the gate just said to me 'We are not gonna let you in because your appointment is invalid and you are not a British citizen'. But I tried to obviously tell them that 'Look, I've got a visa essentially and that visa is a UK visa, it is an ongoing visa'."He remains in an unfamiliar country, away from his family. He says the UK is his home, and will have "nowhere to go" if he's not allowed to return.

  • India tech minister plans to meet startups on SVB fallout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's state minister for technology said on Sunday he will meet start-ups this week to assess the impact on them of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, as concerns rise about the fallout for the Indian start-up sector. California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022, with depositors pulling out as much as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent. India has one of the world's biggest start-up markets, with many clocking multi-billion-dollar valuations in recent years and getting the backing of foreign investors, who have made bold bets on digital and other tech businesses.

  • Own Tesla Stock? 3 Investments EV Manufacturers Can't Do Without

    Electric vehicle (EV) makers and charging companies often capture the spotlight when it comes to investing discussions in this growing segment of the automotive industry. Magna International (NYSE: MGA), Dana (NYSE: DAN), and the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEMKT: LIT) are three less-obvious ways to invest in the EV industry. Here's what makes each of these hidden gem investments worth considering now.

  • Why These Energy Stocks Have the Potential to Thrive

    The global economy is in the midst of a major energy transition toward lower carbon fuels in an effort to combat climate change. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar are a big part of that transition. John Ketchum, the CEO of leading utility and renewable energy developer NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), believes natural gas will play an essential role in the energy transition.

  • Porsche AG sees record earnings, sets long-term margin goal of 20%

    Porsche AG reported record earnings in 2022, with profits up by over a quarter to 6.8 billion euros ($7.29 billion) on a rise in deliveries of 2.6%. The company, historically a huge money spinner for the Volkswagen Group, is targeting a rise in revenue to 40-42 billion euros this year from 37.6 billion in 2022, and a margin of 17-19%. Porsche, which overtook Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker within a week of its stock market debut, will pay a dividend of 1 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share for 2022, it said on Monday.

  • 'So be it': Ukrainians despair as Russians hammer Chasiv Yar

    In the embattled eastern town of Chasiv Yar, Valentyna is so exhausted by constant shelling she does not care if she dies.Chasiv Yar was a town of about 13,000 people before Russia's invasion.

  • Prostate cancer treatment can wait for most men, study finds

    Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation. The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who was not involved in the research. The study directly compared the three approaches — surgery to remove tumors, radiation treatment and monitoring.

  • Meet the typical Tesla owner: A white man with a household income over $130,000

    Tesla drivers are overwhelmingly male and the most common occupations are engineer, software engineer, and manager of operations, one study found.

  • Southbound Highway 101 lane closed by mud near Mussel Shoals; traffic jammed

    Mud closed a southbound lane of Highway 101 near Mussel Shoals Saturday, slowing traffic into Ventura County. The closure remained Sunday morning.

  • Ford Suffers Another Setback

    This is an announcement that Ford could have done without. The automaker said in early March that it would resume production of its much-watched F-150 Lightning pickup truck, the electric version of the iconic F-150. On Feb. 4, during a standard quality check, one of the F-150 Lightning in a holding lot displayed a battery issue and caught fire while the vehicle was charging.

  • Video of That 40-Second Dodge Challenger Hellcat Theft Is Wild

    The Dodge Challenger Hellcat theft from last week showed the drawbacks of selling very fast vehicles. Now we have the raw footage from the dealership which shows it was indeed an extremely quick caper.

  • Serious two-car crash with entrapment, ejection, requires multiple Medflights in Londonderry

    A serious two-car crash that left one trapped in a car and caused another to be ejected required multiple Medlfights Saturday afternoon.

  • A teen crashes her car into Kacey’s Seafood in Sarasota, hits two people dining outside

    Diners were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

  • Best New Car Lease Deals for March 2023

    Slide into a coupe this spring starting from $400 per month.

  • Trains keep derailing all over the country, including Thursday in Alabama. What's going on?

    Recent federal data says an average of about three trains derail in the U.S. a day. Now there's a growing push for tougher safety regulations.

  • American Airlines flight to Salt Lake City diverted after possible lightning strike: 'Very worried'

    An American Airlines flight was diverted on Friday following a possible lighting strike. The plane had been flying from Phoenix to Salt Lake City and was diverted to Boise.

  • Police arrest NH man after performing a ‘burnout’ in front of Trooper and causing vehicle pursuit

    New Hampshire State Police have arrested a man after he did a “burnout”, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

  • Top EV Stocks: Has Tesla Been Dethroned?

    Only one year after dominating this ranking, one automaker topped Tesla -- but how much does it matter?

  • Teenager dies in fatal I-10 crash

    Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is currently working on fatal vehicle crash on westbound of I-10 west.