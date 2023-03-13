IndiGo flight: Indian plane lands in Pakistan after medical emergency

The incident happened on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha

A passenger plane belonging to a private Indian airline had to make an emergency landing in Pakistan after a passenger died on board.

The incident happened on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha early on Monday.

The plane turned to Karachi after the pilot reported that a Nigerian passenger "was not breathing and had no pulse", authorities at the city's airport said.

He was declared dead on arrival.

IndiGo said it was "deeply saddened" by the news.

India and Pakistan share a fraught relationship - the neighbours have fought three wars since 1947, when India was partitioned on independence and Pakistan created. In the past, Indian planes have avoided flying over Pakistan.

The IndiGo flight with 163 passengers landed at the Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi around midnight on Monday.

Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan said the 60-year-old man felt unwell mid-journey, after which the captain of the plane contacted the Karachi air traffic control and requested for a doctor and an ambulance.

But upon examination, the passenger was declared dead by the airport's medical team.

The plane departed for its destination four hours later.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo said in a statement.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC: