Indigo's Franke bets on winning cost formula for Frontier-Spirit airline

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Spirit Airlines A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chibuike Oguh and Tim Hepher
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bill Franke

By Chibuike Oguh and Tim Hepher

(Reuters) - Veteran budget airline investor Bill Franke has pledged to avoid what he once called the "path to hell" after masterminding a $2.9 billion merger of discount airlines - letting dealmaking get the better of tight cost controls that support low fares.

The 84-year-old entrepreneur has turned his private equity firm's initial $36 million in Frontier Group Holdings into a stake worth $2.4 billion in the agreed merger with Spirit Airlines Inc - a rare feat in high-risk airline deals.

On Monday, Frontier and Spirit unveiled their plans to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline, valuing Florida-based Spirit at about $2.9 billion excluding debt.

After spearheading the low-cost strategy at both airlines - having previously served as a chairman and key shareholder of Spirit and now Frontier - Franke is no mood to relax the simple formula that underpins his investments on three continents.

"The trick is being disciplined about cost structure," Franke told Reuters in an interview.

Franke has long been a pioneer of ultra-low cost airlines like Frontier and Spirit, which occupy a tier of the market below long-established budget rivals like Southwest.

Such airlines rely on offering a fare stripped back to its lowest possible level, topped up by charges for extras like booking through a call center, a strategy known as unbundling.

The business also keeps a laser focus on serving tourism or visits to relatives, without chasing after business travelers.

Such carriers were among the first to recover from the pandemic.

"There's been a rebound in booking in the U.S. though most of them is the class we call visiting family and friends rather than business travel," Franke said.

"We're optimistic because there is pent-up demand. Consumers still like to pay low prices."

BUSINESS MODEL

The pledge to maintain low costs and fares appears directed in part at U.S. regulators who will closely review the merger deal, amid increased scepticism about takeovers under the Biden administration, according to lawyers.

But it also reflects Franke's reluctance to make compromises on the business model purely for the sake of expansion - a message unlikely to be lost on other airlines in which his investment firm owns shares, like Europe's Wizz Air.

While Frontier, Spirit and Wizz all have similar business strategies, Wizz Air triggered concerns among some analysts about its ability to expand without losing control of costs when it made an approach to Britain's easyJet last year.

EasyJet rejected the approach and Wizz Air, which never confirmed the move, subsequently said it preferred organic growth without being "blind" to other opportunities.

Franke began his airline career at then-bankrupt America West Airlines, which later acquired U.S. Airways and was then bought out by American Airlines.

His airline-focused buyout firm, Indigo Partners, owns stakes in Wizz Air, JetSMART of Chile and Mexico's Volaris, as well as 83% of Colorado-based Frontier, valued at $2.7 billion.

It is expected to own about 43% in the combined entity following the merger of Frontier and Spirit.

Indigo, which Franke founded in 2002, paid $36 million to acquire ownership and assume the debt of Frontier from Republic Airways Holdings Inc in 2013 after selling shares in Spirit.

Franke rebranded Frontier as a low-cost, no-frills carrier, flying its jets for longer hours and eliminating some destinations served by major U.S. airlines.

Indigo took Frontier public in April 2021 after the airline grew to become a U.S. regional player and following the COVID-19 pandemic, which had upended air travel worldwide.

Frontier was valued at $4.5 billion in that offering, which raised $300 million for the airline and another $300 million for Indigo. It closed on Monday at $12.82 per share, for a market value of $2.8 billion - still a 66-fold gain on Franke's gamble.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York, Tim Hepher in Paris, Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Turn Higher as Big Tech, Banks Catch Bids: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose with gains in cyclicals and small-caps signaling improving investor confidence in the growth outlook amid monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe S&P 500 turned higher

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Frontier, Spirit merger ‘didn’t necessarily get off on the best leg with labor’: AFA-CWA president

    Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit merging, Southwest bringing back in-flight alcohol, unruly passengers, and the shortage of crew and staff members due to the increase in Omicron cases during the holidays.

  • Canada calls on Republicans in U.S. to quit voicing support as truck convoy continues shutdown of capital city Ottawa

    Canada's public safety minister said Monday that U.S. officials should stay out of his country's domestic affairs, joining other Canadian leaders in pushing back against prominent Republicans who offered support for the protests of COVID-19 restrictions that have besieged downtown Ottawa for more than a week.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

    The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • Used-Car Prices Aren’t Soaring Anymore. What It Means for Inflation.

    A well-respected price gauge held steady in January after four months of big increases, and that could mean prices are cooling for cars—and other things.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $12.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of Tudor Investment Corp and its recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying. Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investment Corporation, is […]

  • Roblox (RBLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $63.06, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust?

    I retired a few years ago and have a will and power of attorney, a reasonably good-sized net worth, mutual funds, annuities, cash, a home with no mortgage and a long-term health policy. I’ve read about trusts, but I’m still … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.99, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session.