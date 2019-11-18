Should IndigoVision Group plc’s (LON:IND) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll evaluate IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for IndigoVision Group:

0.053 = US$1.1m ÷ (US$30m - US$9.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, IndigoVision Group has an ROCE of 5.3%.

View our latest analysis for IndigoVision Group

Is IndigoVision Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, IndigoVision Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Electronic industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, IndigoVision Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

IndigoVision Group has an ROCE of 5.3%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how IndigoVision Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

AIM:IND Past Revenue and Net Income, November 18th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect IndigoVision Group's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

IndigoVision Group has total liabilities of US$9.6m and total assets of US$30m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. IndigoVision Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.