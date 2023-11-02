Indio to build new library downtown, with $4.6 million state grant to help fund it

Indio will use a $4.6 million state grant to help build a new library, the city announced Wednesday.

"The new library will be a valuable asset to our community, offering new opportunities for education, youth engagement, and professional growth," Mayor Oscar Ortiz said in a statement. "Our city is committed to ensuring that our residents have access to the best resources available, and this project is a giant leap in that direction."

The grant was part of the California State Library's Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program, which aims to address critical maintenance needs, improve energy efficiency and sustainability, and expand digital and physical access, according to a statement from the city.

The grant will help fund the construction and outfitting of the new Max T. McCandless Branch Library, part of the Riverside County Library System.

City officials said the library is an integral component of the Civic Center Campus project and highlights the city's dedication to education and community access.

A map showing the location of Indio's new library, part of the city's new Civic Center Campus.

The current library's location, which recently closed, will be moved to 45130 Oasis St. temporarily in the new year so residents can still have access to library resources, according to city officials.

"This new facility will not only provide access to an extensive collection of books and digital resources but will also serve as a vibrant community hub," Riverside County Library System chief librarian Joan Tyler said in a statement.

Tyler also encouraged residents to stay connected and informed on the project's progress at rivlib.net. Construction for the new facility is expected to begin in December.

A rendering of a planned new Indio library.

In April 2022, the city council approved a property purchase agreement with SLGR Development Inc. for a 33,000-square-foot site on the southwest corner of Miles Avenue and Oasis Street, with the intent of building a new library there.

It was unclear whether another project will go there now that the new library will be part of the Civic Center Campus.

City News Service and Desert sun staff writer Eliana Perez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio building a new library downtown