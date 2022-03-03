Indio man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose in La Quinta

On the left, a lethal dose of heroin; on the right, a lethal dose of fentanyl.

A 40-year-old Indio man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of selling fentanyl that led to the death of a 35-year-old man in La Quinta last year.

Hector Cardona of Indio was arrested in connection with the April 2021 death of Gregory Brett Glenn from fentanyl poisoning, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies received a report of an unresponsive man at 4:10 p.m. on April 22, 2021, in the 53-000 block of Troon Trail in the Tradition golf club development and arrived to find Glenn dead.

After investigating, detectives came to the conclusion that Cardona was responsible for selling the fentanyl that led to Glenn's death and arrested him, according to Marcuse.

According to an obituary published in May in a Michigan newspaper, the Grand Rapids Press, Glenn was born in Greeley, Colorado, attended high school in Michigan, and was the son of Mike and Glenda Glenn. He received an MBA at Pepperdine University after finishing his undergraduate work at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Glenn's LinkedIn page said he had worked for the City of Santa Monica and Intuit, and an AI software company called Keep Truckin. He later founded a company called Donner Meds.

It was not immediately clear what charges Cardona is facing.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has adopted a strategy of pursuing murder charges against people suspected of selling fentanyl-laced drugs that then result in overdoses.

In February 2021, for example, he filed a second-degree murder charge against an Eastvale man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to an 18-year-old who overdosed and died in October 2020.

