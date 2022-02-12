Indio man died from hit-and-run injuries earlier in week

An Indio man died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run traffic collision earlier this week, authorities have announced.

Juan Garcia, 38, died at Desert Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon, according to a Riverside County Coroner news release. The release did not provide more detail about Garcia's role in the collision.

One of the involved drivers, Priscilla Salcedo, 34, of Indio, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Indio Police Department, on hit-and-run charges.

Salcedo was released on $65,000 bail Feb. 9, and is due in court in April.

Indio police spokesperson Ben Guitron said Saturday that the department had not been notified that Garcia had died earlier in the week. Guitron said that additional charges are pending in light of his death.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio man died after hit-and-run collision, suspect arrested