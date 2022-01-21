An Indio police car.

An Indio man charged with homicide in the death of an infant in December is due in court next week.

Jawhon Sherod Burts, 30, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2021, on suspicion of murder, torture, willful harm of a child, and abuse of a spouse or ex-spouse, court records show. Burts is also facing sentencing enhancements for torture and assault on a child under 8 years old.

He has been held without bail at John Benoit Detention Center since his arrest. He is due in court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The Desert Sun has contacted Indio Police Department and is awaiting more information about the death and arrest.

Court records show Burts pleaded guilty to a felony domestic violence charge in September and for fighting in public in 2020.

He had not been sentenced for the domestic violence charge but had been ordered by the judge to attend domestic violence classes, records show. Court records show he had stopped attending the classes earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio man facing murder, torture charges following infant's death